Prep baseball roundup: Cheatham strikes out 14 as Ardmore downs Westminster Christian

Apr. 18—Cole Cheatham's 14-strikeout, no-walk, two-hit performance led Ardmore past Westminster Christian 11-3 on Friday.

Nathan Embrey pitched the final two innings after Cheatham started the first five. Cheatham also had three hits. Mason Billions went 3-for-4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Athens Bible 10-11, Elkmont 8-10: Mykell Murrah led Elkmont with three hits, including a double, two RBIs, a run scored and a stolen base.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Eli Hiebert led Athens Bible with three hits, including a double, with a walk, three RBIs and three runs scored. Eli Olree was the winning pitcher.

Shane Boger led Elkmont with four RBIs.

Buckhorn 5, Athens 4: Cooper Cochran finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Athens.

Lawrence County 11-2, West Point 1-3: In the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, Matthew Proctor led the Red Devils with four RBIs and picked up the win on the mound. Ben Michael Bennett drove in three runs.

In the second game, Micah Edwards had a home run and two RBIs.

Saturday's games

Decatur Heritage 10, Ardmore 8: Tyler Olive went 4-for4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored to lead Decatur Heritage to a win over Ardmore on Saturday.

Houston South finished with a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored for the Eagles. Clay Smith added two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Wesley Tucker led Ardmore with four RBIs.

Falkville 16-19, Fultondale 6-8: Wyatt King led the Blue Devils with two doubles, a single, a walk, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base in the first game of a doubleheader.

Caden Burnett, Camden Reid and Dawson Fowler each finished with four hits for Falkville.

Lindsay Lane 16-10, Brindlee Mountain 0-0: In Game 1 of a doubleheader, Sam Hogue had a team-high four RBIs with a home run, a triple and a single for the Lions. Seth Mitchell was the winning pitcher. He also drove in a run and scored twice.

Max Morrison and Ben Frasier combined to allow one hit in five innings in the second game. Morrison had seven strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Micah Perkins finished with a triple, a single, two RBIs, three runs scored and a stolen base.

Buckhorn 2-4, Athens 1-3: In Game 1 of a doubleheader, Connor Beck had a run scored for Athens.

Zach Harries had a double and three RBIs in the second game.

Madison County 4, East Limestone 1: Jacob Eslick had an RBI for the Indians.

Whitesburg Christian 10, Brewer 8: Brayden Murphy led Brewer with a double, a single, two RBIs and a run scored.