Prep Baseball Roundup: BOLD shuts down Springfield, 2-0

May 10—MILROY — The BOLD baseball team beat Springfield 2-0 on Saturday at the Irish Yard.

BOLD scored both of its runs in the top of the fifth.

Aidan Elfering got the win with 13 strikeouts, allowing two hits over seven innings.

Springfield's Mason Leonard took the loss but had nine strikeouts in six innings.

Braeden Tersteeg and Eli Walton each had two hits for the Warriors.

It was the second of two wins Saturday for BOLD.

Irish Yard Baseball Classic

BOLD 2,

Springfield 0

BOLD 000 020 0-2 9 2

Springfield 000 000 0-0 2 0

Hitting — BOLD: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4, Avery Herdina 1-4 rbi-2, Zeke Walton 1-3, Tim Peppel 1-3, Eli Walton 2-3 r, Ryan King 1-3 r, Tate Sheehan 1-3 ... Springfield: Dylan Batzlaff 1-2, Mason Leonard 1-2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — BOLD: Aidan Elfering (W) 7-2-0-0-2-13 ... Springfield: Leonard (L) 6-8-2-2-0-9, Batzlaff 1-1-0-0-0-0.

BOLD 7, LQPV 1

BOLD notched a win in the first round against Lac Qui Parle Valley on Saturday at Irish Yard in Milroy.

BOLD's Tim Peppel hit 4 of 4 with a run, three RBIs and two steals. Zeke Walton took the win with nine strikeouts in 5-2/3 innings pitched. LQPV's lone run came off an RBI by Carter Amland in the top of the third.

LQPV 001 000 0-1 7 1

BOLD 011 023 x-7 12 0

Hitting — LQPV: Carter Amland 3-4 rbi, Kaiden Allpress 1-4, Tyler Schickedanz 1-3, Darrick Molden 1-1 r, Dain Mortenson 1-3 ... BOLD: Braeden Tersteeg 1-3 r sb, Avery Herdina 3-4 2b r-3, Zeke Walton 1-3 rbi-2 sb, Tim Peppel 4-4 r rbi-3 sb-2, Eli Walton 1-4, Carson Edwards 1-3 rbi, Tate Sheehan 1-2 r, Aidan Elfering 0-3 r.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LQPV: Dyllon Geiser (L) 5-9-4-3-1-6, Allpress 2/3-2-3-3-3-1, Landon Schirm 1/3-1-0-0-0-0 ... BOLD: Z. Walton (W) 5 2/3-6-1-1-4-9, Tersteeg (Sv) 1 1/3-1-0-0-1-3.

Redwood Valley 12,

LQPV 5

Redwood Valley's hard hitting and a high number of stolen bases led to the third-place victory over Lac Qui Parle Valley on Saturday at Irish Yard in Milroy. LQPV tallied 10 hits compared to the Cardinal's seven. However, the Cardinals recorded one home run, two doubles and nine stolen bases. Alex Lang homered for Redwood Valley.

LQPV scored five combined runs in the top of the fourth and fifth but was unable to string any more runs together.

LQPV 000 140 0-5 10 4

RDWV 036 120 x-12 7 0

Hitting — LQPV: Kadyn Fernholz 2-4 r-2 2b, Carter Amlan 2-3 r rbi-2 bb, Avery Wittnebel 3-4 rbi-3 2b, Kaiden Allpress 1-3, Evan Hagland bb, Maverick Conn 1-2 r, Blake Wollschlager 1-1, Darrick Molden r bb-2... RDWV: Alex Lang 1-2 r-2 rbi-3 bb hr sb-2, Carter Peterson r bb sb, Cade Schiller 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Carson Woodford 2-3 r-2 bb rbi 2b sb, Riley Dikken 1-4 r rbi , Brock Farasyn 1-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b, Carter Johnson bb r-2 sb-2, Austin Gunderson 0-2 rbi bb sb, Jahger Bill 1-3 sb.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LQPV: Wittnebel (L) 2-2-3-0-1-4, Landon Schrim 2 2/3-4-9-8-4-1, Amland 1 1/3 1-0-0-1-1RDWV: Schiller (W) 6-9-5-4-2-6, Johnson 1-1-0-0-2-1

MaxBat Classic

Minnewaska 13,

Spectrum 0

Torii Johnson hit 1-of-2 with a triple, two runs, two RBIs, and a stolen base to help Minnewaska beat Spectrum 13-0 on Saturday at the MaxBat Classic.

Spectrum 000 00- 0 3 5

Minnewaska 304 6x-13 8 0

Hitting — Spectrum: Thomas DeBoer 1-2 2b, Jonathan Greig 1-2, Will Ambrose 1-1 ... Minnewaska: Mitchell Gruber 2-2 2b r, Aaron Ver Steeg 1-4 1-4 rbi, Darion Alexander 1-2 r-3 sb bb, Dalton Friedrichs 2-3 2b r-2 rbi-2, Sam Hested 1-2 r-2 rbi, Torii Johnson 1-2 3b r-2 rbi-2 sb, Riley Johnson 0-2 r bb, Derek Lohre 0-1 r bb-2, PJ Johnson 0-2 r bb.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Spectrum: Ben Bergley (L) 2-2-3-0-1-0, Samuel Lemcke 1-1-4-2-0-1, Mark Matthews 1-5-6-6-4-1 ... Minnewaska: Ver Steeg (W) 3-2-0-0-0-7, Alexander 2-1-0-0-0-6.

KMS 11, B/EV 10

Alex Call went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBI to help Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg beat Browerville/Eagle Valley on Saturday at Elrosa.

B/EV 102 013 3-10 9 2

KMS 432 010 1-11 11 4

Hitting — B/EV: Nate Benning 1-4 r-3 bb, Will Lorentz 2-5 2b r-2 rbi-3, Parker Duncan 3-4 2b r rbi-3 bb, Trey Lancaster 2-3 rbi-4, Hans Puck 1-2 r-3 bb-2, Ryan Riedel 0-0 r ... KMS: Isaac Rudningen 1-2 r-4 sb-2 bb, Wylee Lottman 1-4 r bb, Isaac Call 1-1 3b r-2 rbi-2 sf bb, Alex Call 3-4 2b r-2 rbi-3 sb bb, Jared Cortez 1-3 r rbi sb, Hunter Wilts 1-4, Brody Forsell 1-2 bb-2, Brad Wilke 1-4 rbi, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 r rbi bb.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — B/EV: Lorentz 1/3-0-4-4-2-1, Puck 2 2/3-7-5-4-4-1, Reis Irsfeld (L) 3-4-2-2-1-1 ... KMS: I. Call 3-3-3-2-1-3, Forsell 2 1/3-4-4-3-4-2, Henjum 1 1/3-2-3-3-2-3, Lottman (W) 1/3-0-0-0-0-1.

BBE 7,

Sauk Centre 5

Payton Winter, Gavin Kampsen and Blaine Fischer all had two hits to lead Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa past Sauk Centre on Saturday at Elrosa.

Will Van Beck got the win in relief for the Jaguars, going 2-2/3 innings. He did not allow a hit or run, struck out five and walked three.

Sauk Centre 021 020 0-5 4 4

BBE 230 101 x-7 10 3

Hitting — Sauk Centre: Chris Stadther 1-3 r sb-2 bb, Hunter Danielson 1-3 r bb, Logan Meyer 1-3 bb, Matthew Warring 1-4 2b r rbi, Tyler Peters 0-1 r sb-2 bb-2, D. Karl 0-3 rbi bb ... BBE: Will Van Beck 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Payton Winter 2-4 r rbi, Gavin Kampsen 2-3 2b r-2 rbi bb, Andrew Weller 1-3 rbi bb, Blaine Fischer 2-4 rbi, Luke Dingmann 1-3 2b r, Wyatt Steffenson 1-1 r sb bb-2.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Sauk Centre: Riley Meyer 3-6-5-3-3-0, Stadther (L) 3-4-2-1-1-1 ... BBE: Wyatt Steffenson 4 1/3-4-5-3-6-5, Van Beck (W) 2 2/3-0-0-0-3-5.

BBE 4,

B/EV 3

Blaine Fischer's RBI double with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa past Browerville/Eagle Valley late Friday.

BBE scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to tie it at 3-3.

B/EV 000 120 00-3 3 2

BBE 000 010 21-4 7 3

Hitting — Browerville/EV: Nate Benning 1-4 r rbi 3b, Miguel Maloney 1-4 rbi 2b, Will Lorentz-Spycalla 1-3 r 3b, Parker Duncan 0-4 rbi, Hans Puck 0-3 r sb ... BBE: Will Van Beck 1-2 r bb-3 sb-2, Blaine Fischer 2-5 rbi 2b, Payton Winter 0-3 r bb sb, Gavin Kampsen 2-3 r rbi bb 3b, Andrew Weller 1-4, Casey Lenarz 0-1 bb, Luke Dingmann 0-1 r bb, Tanner Shelton 1-2 rbi-2 bb-2 3b, Wyatt Steffenson 0-3 bb.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — Browerville/EV: Benning 5 2/3-3-1-1-8-8, Duncan (L) 1 1/3-4-3-3-2-1 ... BBE: Winter 7-3-3-3-1-11, Shelton (W) 1-0-0-0-2-1