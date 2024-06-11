Prep baseball: Rockets, Mustangs pick up much-needed wins

BLOOMFIELD — Both Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Davis County certainly could have used a win entering Friday night's South Central Conference baseball doubleheader.

Both teams were able to those much-needed wins. Presley Cantrell's tiebreaking two-run double keyed a seven-run rally by Davis County in game one, leading the Mustangs to a 7-1 victory, before EBF answered by scoring 11 runs on eight hits in the opening two innings of a 13-3 win in game two.

EBFs win in Friday's nightcap snapped a six-game losing streak for the Rockets. Davis County, meanwhile, avoided losing for the ninth time in 10 games by turning the first game around suddenly after being shutout on one hit by Emmett Holohan over the first five innings.

"They kind of woke up a sleeping bear a little bit. I was very pleased to see that out kids kept battling," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "We were due to get some big hits and score some runs.

"It was good to see our guys get barrels and our do whatever they had to do to get bases and acquire space," EBF head baseball coach Thomas Hallgren added. "It was a good offensive output."

EBF's offensive output included putting at least one runner on base in 10 of the 12 innings of the doubleheader, including putting at least one runner in scoring position during nine innings. Game one, however, was a struggle to come up with the big hit for the Rockets as EBF failed to bring home runners from second or third base in each of the first four innings ultimately going 0-8 with runners in scoring position in the opener driving in their only run in the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by Jack Bunnell that proved to be deep enough to bring home Wyatt Sandeen.

"We had some chances to get more than one run in that first game, but the fact we kept giving ourselves those chances was a good step forward for our offense," Hallgren said. "We've really been struggling lately just to get runners on base. To have good at-bats and put the ball in play, that's all you can ask for."

One run, however, appeared it might be enough as Davis County managed to only put two runners on base over the first two innings against Holohan. After getting Jasper Goodson into a foul out behind home plate to open the sixth inning, the EBF sophomore had the Rockets within five outs of taking the opening game of the doubleheader.

Davis County, however, was able to take advantage of a hit batter and an error that put runners at the corners. Brett Prevo took off for second base, drawing a throw from EBF catcher Blake Jager that seemed to catch the Rockets off guard allowing Nathan Schooley to take off from third base scoring on the tale end of the double steal to tie the game at 1-1.

"Adien Fowler did a great job on the mound keeping (EBF) in check," White said. "There were some nice innings where he kept his pitch count low. I was pleased to see that. It's exactly what we needed."

After retiring Houstin Schooley on a groundout back to the mound, Holohan had the Rockets on the doorstep of getting out of the inning with the score tied. Facing Nolan Cremer, who had Davis County's only hit up to that point in the game, EBF chose to put the Mustang senior on base choosing instead to put the pressure on Cantrell.

"I really didn't see that coming at the time, but looking at it, it was a pretty good decision," said Cantrell after the Rockets set up a force at three of the four bases while avoiding contact from Davis County's leading hitter on the season. "At the same time, I can't just let that go. That's kind of like an insult. It's saying they think they can get me out over Nolan. I just put it in my head at that point I was going hit the ball no matter where it goes."

Where the ball went was out to left field, sailing over the head over Gavin Spaur for a two-run go-ahead double. Cantrell's drive would be the first of three straight two-out hits by the Mustangs, bringing Holohan's night to a close before a two-run single later in the inning by Nathan Schooley put Davis County in control of their third win of the season.

"That kind of sparked us and shifted the rest of the game for us," Cantrell said. "I just wish we could have gotten something going in the second game, but that's baseball. You win some and you lose some."

After going without run-scoring hit in game one, EBF got one in the very first inning of the second game when Landon Glosser singled in Bunnell. The hit came after the Rockets had already scored a pair of runs on Hayden McCrea's RBI groundout, driving in Jager, before a fielding error allowed Sandeen to come home as EBF jumped out out to a quick 3-0 lead in the nightcap.

"We finally got the bats going and finally kept it going throughout the game," Sandeen said. "It's fun when we can do that. When you hit a good ball, it gets everyone pumped up. You just hope when you make that contact, the next guy up in the line-up does the same."

Davis County cut EBF's lead in game two down to a single run, nearly taking the lead away from the Rockets in the first inning as Cremer and Cantrell each had deep fly outs that needed a few more feet to leave the park, instead resulting in two sacrifice flies. After surviving the opening inning, the Rockets put the Mustangs away in the second inning using small ball to start an eight-run rally as Holohan and Russell McCrea each beat out ground balls on the infield before RBI hits by Jager and Sandeen along with a wild pitch on a strikeout of Treyton Cavin helped EBF extend its lead to 7-2.

"I said it to the guys after the first game. Enough's enough. Giving away our last couple games were hard, but it's a credit to the character of our guys to fight back," Hallgren said. "The small game opens some holes in the defense and get the pitcher to think about some different things other than where to throw the next pitch. That might lead to a pitch missing by a few inches over the plate for our guys to barrel up on. It's got to be a piece to how we score runs."

After hosting conference-leading Clarke in a doubleheader at Ron Welsch Field on Monday, EBF (4-11, 4-6 SCC) will be back home on Tuesday to host Carlisle in a non-conference contest. Davis County (3-9, 3-4 SCC) will host Centerville on Tuesday after traveling to Cardinal for an SCC doubleheader on Monday.