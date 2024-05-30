Prep Baseball Rankings: 5/29/24
May 29—PREP BASEBALL
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
2. Rockford
3. Northville
4. Bay City Western
5. Detroit Catholic Central
6. Macomb Dakota
7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
8. Jenison
9. Saline
10. Sterling Heights Stevenson
11. Mattawan
12. West Bloomfield
13. Birmingham Seaholm
14. Zeeland East
15. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
16. Portage Northern
17. Hudsonville
18. Okemos
19. Orchard Lake St Mary's
20. Allen Park
Division 2
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Standish-Sterling
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
4. Trenton
5. Saginaw Swan Valley
6. Freeland
7. Carleton Airport
8. New Boston Huron
9. Williamston
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11. Battle Creek Harper Creek
12. Southgate Anderson
13. Coopersville
14. Adrian
15. Spring Lake
16. North Branch
17. DeWitt
18 .Lake Fenton
19. Dearborn Divine Child
20. Mason
Division 3
1. North Muskegon
2. Algonac
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
4. Kalamazoo Christian
5. Detroit Edison
6. Brooklyn Columbia Central
7. Olivet
8. Watervliet
9. Niles Brandywine
10. Charlevoix
11. Traverse City St Francis
12. Sand Creek
13. Blissfield
14. Grass Lake
15. Jackson Lumen Christi
16. Onsted
17. Bridgman
18. Pewamo-Westphalia
19. Kingsley
20. Clinton
Division 4
1. Beal City
2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
3. Portland St Patrick
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Muskegon Catholic Central
6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
7. Indian River Inland Lakes
8. Marcellus
9. Ubly
10. Norway
11. Maple City Glen Lake
12. Rudyard
13. Fowler
14. Merrill
15. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
16. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
17. Painesdale Jeffers
18. Marion
19. Unionville-Sebewaing
20. Gaylord St Mary