Prep Baseball Rankings: 5/29/24

brendan quealy, the record-eagle, traverse city, mich.
May 29—PREP BASEBALL

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

2. Rockford

3. Northville

4. Bay City Western

5. Detroit Catholic Central

6. Macomb Dakota

7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

8. Jenison

9. Saline

10. Sterling Heights Stevenson

11. Mattawan

12. West Bloomfield

13. Birmingham Seaholm

14. Zeeland East

15. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

16. Portage Northern

17. Hudsonville

18. Okemos

19. Orchard Lake St Mary's

20. Allen Park

Division 2

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Standish-Sterling

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

4. Trenton

5. Saginaw Swan Valley

6. Freeland

7. Carleton Airport

8. New Boston Huron

9. Williamston

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11. Battle Creek Harper Creek

12. Southgate Anderson

13. Coopersville

14. Adrian

15. Spring Lake

16. North Branch

17. DeWitt

18 .Lake Fenton

19. Dearborn Divine Child

20. Mason

Division 3

1. North Muskegon

2. Algonac

3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

4. Kalamazoo Christian

5. Detroit Edison

6. Brooklyn Columbia Central

7. Olivet

8. Watervliet

9. Niles Brandywine

10. Charlevoix

11. Traverse City St Francis

12. Sand Creek

13. Blissfield

14. Grass Lake

15. Jackson Lumen Christi

16. Onsted

17. Bridgman

18. Pewamo-Westphalia

19. Kingsley

20. Clinton

Division 4

1. Beal City

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

3. Portland St Patrick

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Muskegon Catholic Central

6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

7. Indian River Inland Lakes

8. Marcellus

9. Ubly

10. Norway

11. Maple City Glen Lake

12. Rudyard

13. Fowler

14. Merrill

15. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

16. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

17. Painesdale Jeffers

18. Marion

19. Unionville-Sebewaing

20. Gaylord St Mary