Prep Baseball Rankings: 5/22/24
May 22—PREP BASEBALL
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
2. Bay City Western
3. Rockford
4. Northville
5. Detroit Catholic Central
6. Macomb Dakota
7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
8. Jenison
9. West Bloomfield
10. Saline
11. Orchard Lake St Mary's
12. Birmingham Seaholm
13. Sterling Heights Stevenson
14. Mattawan
15. Zeeland East
16. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley
17. Portage Northern
18. Hudsonville
19. Birmingham Groves
20. Okemos
Division 2
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. Standish-Sterling
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
4. Trenton
5. Saginaw Swan Valley
6. Freeland
7. Carleton Airport
8. New Boston Huron
9. Frankenmuth
10. Williamston
11. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
12. Battle Creek Harper Creek
13. Southgate Anderson
14. Coopersville
15. Adrian
16. Grand Rapids West Catholic
17. Lake Fenton
18. Dearborn Divine Child
19. Spring Lake
20. St Johns
Division 3
1. North Muskegon
2. Algonac
3. Detroit Edison
4. Sand Creek
5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
6. Brooklyn Columbia Central
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Watervliet
9. Niles Brandywine
10. Charlevoix
11. Traverse City St Francis
12. Blissfield
13. Grass Lake
14. Jackson Lumen Christi
15. Onsted
16. Lansing Catholic
17. Bridgman
18. Pewamo-Westphalia
19. Laingsburg
20. Clinton
Division 4
1. Beal City
2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
3. Portland St Patrick
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Muskegon Catholic Central
6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
7. Indian River Inland Lakes
8. Marcellus
9. Ubly
10. Norway
11. Maple City Glen Lake
12. Rudyard
13. Fowler
14. Merrill
15. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
16. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
17. Painesdale Jeffers
18. Marion
19. Wakefield-Marenisco
20. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian