Prep Baseball Rankings: 5/15/24
May 16—PREP BASEBALL
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
2. Northville
3. Bay City Western
4. Rockford
5. Detroit Catholic Central
6. Birmingham Seaholm
7. West Bloomfield
8. Birmingham Groves
9. Jenison
10. Mattawan
11. Saline
12. Okemos
13. Macomb Dakota
14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
15. Zeeland East
16. Sterling Heights Stevenson
17. Allen Park
18. Novi
19. South Lyon
20. Hudsonville
Division 2
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. New Boston Huron
3. Standish-Sterling
4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
5. Trenton
6. Saginaw Swan Valley
7. Southgate Anderson
8. Frankenmuth
9. Freeland
10. Williamston
11. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
12. Grand Rapids South Christian
13. Coopersville
14. Carleton Airport
15. Spring Lake
16. Adrian
17. Dearborn Divine Child
18. Petoskey
19. St Johns
20. Battle Creek Harper Creek
Division 3
1. North Muskegon
2. Brooklyn Columbia Central
3. Detroit Edison
4. Algonac
5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
6. Sand Creek
7. Watervliet
8. Kalamazoo Christian
9. Niles Brandywine
10. Laingsburg
11. Charlevoix
12. Traverse City St Francis
13. Blissfield
14. Grass Lake
15. Onsted
16. Jackson Lumen Christi
17. Lansing Catholic
18. Bridgman
19. Clinton
20. Gladstone
Division 4
1. Beal City
2. Portland St Patrick
3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Muskegon Catholic Central
6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
7. Indian River Inland Lakes
8. Fowler
9. Ubly
10. Rudyard
11. Norway
12. Marcellus
13. Maple City Glen Lake
14. Merrill
15. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
16. East Jordan
17. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
18. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian
19. Painesdale Jeffers
20. Marion