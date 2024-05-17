Advertisement

Prep Baseball Rankings: 5/15/24

brendan quealy, the record-eagle, traverse city, mich.
·1 min read

May 16—PREP BASEBALL

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

2. Northville

3. Bay City Western

4. Rockford

5. Detroit Catholic Central

6. Birmingham Seaholm

7. West Bloomfield

8. Birmingham Groves

9. Jenison

10. Mattawan

11. Saline

12. Okemos

13. Macomb Dakota

14. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

15. Zeeland East

16. Sterling Heights Stevenson

17. Allen Park

18. Novi

19. South Lyon

20. Hudsonville

Division 2

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. New Boston Huron

3. Standish-Sterling

4. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

5. Trenton

6. Saginaw Swan Valley

7. Southgate Anderson

8. Frankenmuth

9. Freeland

10. Williamston

11. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

12. Grand Rapids South Christian

13. Coopersville

14. Carleton Airport

15. Spring Lake

16. Adrian

17. Dearborn Divine Child

18. Petoskey

19. St Johns

20. Battle Creek Harper Creek

Division 3

1. North Muskegon

2. Brooklyn Columbia Central

3. Detroit Edison

4. Algonac

5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

6. Sand Creek

7. Watervliet

8. Kalamazoo Christian

9. Niles Brandywine

10. Laingsburg

11. Charlevoix

12. Traverse City St Francis

13. Blissfield

14. Grass Lake

15. Onsted

16. Jackson Lumen Christi

17. Lansing Catholic

18. Bridgman

19. Clinton

20. Gladstone

Division 4

1. Beal City

2. Portland St Patrick

3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Muskegon Catholic Central

6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

7. Indian River Inland Lakes

8. Fowler

9. Ubly

10. Rudyard

11. Norway

12. Marcellus

13. Maple City Glen Lake

14. Merrill

15. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

16. East Jordan

17. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

18. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian

19. Painesdale Jeffers

20. Marion