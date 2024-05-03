Prep Baseball Rankings: 5/1/24
May 2—PREP BASEBALL
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
2. Northville
3. Bay City Western
4. West Bloomfield
5. Zeeland East
6. Rockford
7. Saline
8. Mattawan
9. Allen Park
10. Detroit Catholic Central
11. Jenison
12. Novi
13. Birmingham Groves
14. Portage Northern
15. Sterling Heights Stevenson
16. Birmingham Seaholm
17. Battle Creek Lakeview
18. Orchard Lake St Mary's
19. South Lyon
20. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Division 2
1. New Boston Huron
2. Flint Powers Catholic
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
4. Freeland
5. Standish-Sterling
6. Coopersville
7. Southgate Anderson
8. Williamston
9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
10. Spring Lake
11. Adrian
12. Saginaw Swan Valley
13. Petoskey
14. Portland
15. Allendale
16. DeWitt
17. Trenton
18. Mason
19. North Branch
20. Frankenmuth
Division 3
1. Algonac
2. Detroit Edison
3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
4. Bridgman
5. North Muskegon
6. Brooklyn Columbia Central
7. Watervliet
8. Onsted
9. Charlevoix
10. Traverse City St Francis
11. Kingsley
12. Niles Brandywine
13. Gladstone
14. Grass Lake
15. Sand Creek
16. Blissfield
17. Laingsburg
18. Pewamo-Westphalia
19. Lansing Catholic
20. Clinton
Division 4
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Beal City
3. Fowler
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Muskegon Catholic Central
6. Indian River Inland Lakes
7. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
8. East Jordan
9. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
10. Rudyard
11. Norway
12. Merrill
13. Ubly
14. Portland St Patrick
15. Riverview Gabriel Richard
16. Maple City Glen Lake
17. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes
18. Bark River-Harris
19. Gaylord St Mary
20. Marion