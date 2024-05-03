Advertisement

Prep Baseball Rankings: 5/1/24

Brendan Quealy, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
·1 min read

May 2—PREP BASEBALL

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

2. Northville

3. Bay City Western

4. West Bloomfield

5. Zeeland East

6. Rockford

7. Saline

8. Mattawan

9. Allen Park

10. Detroit Catholic Central

11. Jenison

12. Novi

13. Birmingham Groves

14. Portage Northern

15. Sterling Heights Stevenson

16. Birmingham Seaholm

17. Battle Creek Lakeview

18. Orchard Lake St Mary's

19. South Lyon

20. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Division 2

1. New Boston Huron

2. Flint Powers Catholic

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

4. Freeland

5. Standish-Sterling

6. Coopersville

7. Southgate Anderson

8. Williamston

9. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

10. Spring Lake

11. Adrian

12. Saginaw Swan Valley

13. Petoskey

14. Portland

15. Allendale

16. DeWitt

17. Trenton

18. Mason

19. North Branch

20. Frankenmuth

Division 3

1. Algonac

2. Detroit Edison

3. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

4. Bridgman

5. North Muskegon

6. Brooklyn Columbia Central

7. Watervliet

8. Onsted

9. Charlevoix

10. Traverse City St Francis

11. Kingsley

12. Niles Brandywine

13. Gladstone

14. Grass Lake

15. Sand Creek

16. Blissfield

17. Laingsburg

18. Pewamo-Westphalia

19. Lansing Catholic

20. Clinton

Division 4

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Beal City

3. Fowler

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Muskegon Catholic Central

6. Indian River Inland Lakes

7. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

8. East Jordan

9. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

10. Rudyard

11. Norway

12. Merrill

13. Ubly

14. Portland St Patrick

15. Riverview Gabriel Richard

16. Maple City Glen Lake

17. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

18. Bark River-Harris

19. Gaylord St Mary

20. Marion