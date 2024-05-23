Advertisement

Prep Baseball Rankings: 05/22/2024

brendan quealy, the record-eagle, traverse city, mich.
·1 min read

May 22—PREP BASEBALL

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

2. Bay City Western

3. Rockford

4. Northville

5. Detroit Catholic Central

6. Macomb Dakota

7. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

8. Jenison

9. West Bloomfield

10. Saline

11. Orchard Lake St Mary's

12. Birmingham Seaholm

13. Sterling Heights Stevenson

14. Mattawan

15. Zeeland East

16. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

17. Portage Northern

18. Hudsonville

19. Birmingham Groves

20. Okemos

Division 2

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. Standish-Sterling

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

4. Trenton

5. Saginaw Swan Valley

6. Freeland

7. Carleton Airport

8. New Boston Huron

9. Frankenmuth

10. Williamston

11. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

12. Battle Creek Harper Creek

13. Southgate Anderson

14. Coopersville

15. Adrian

16. Grand Rapids West Catholic

17. Lake Fenton

18. Dearborn Divine Child

19. Spring Lake

20. St Johns

Division 3

1. North Muskegon

2. Algonac

3. Detroit Edison

4. Sand Creek

5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

6. Brooklyn Columbia Central

7. Kalamazoo Christian

8. Watervliet

9. Niles Brandywine

10. Charlevoix

11. Traverse City St Francis

12. Blissfield

13. Grass Lake

14. Jackson Lumen Christi

15. Onsted

16. Lansing Catholic

17. Bridgman

18. Pewamo-Westphalia

19. Laingsburg

20. Clinton

Division 4

1. Beal City

2. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

3. Portland St Patrick

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Muskegon Catholic Central

6. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

7. Indian River Inland Lakes

8. Marcellus

9. Ubly

10. Norway

11. Maple City Glen Lake

12. Rudyard

13. Fowler

14. Merrill

15. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes

16. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

17. Painesdale Jeffers

18. Marion

19. Wakefield-Marenisco

20. Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian