PREP BASEBALL: Rain, late run spoils NorthWood's upset attempt at home

Jun. 1—NAPPANEE — Precipitation and tears soaked those in and outside the third base dugout Saturday in the 3A regional championship battle between NorthWood and Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger.

Falling a run short at home, NorthWood (17-15) closed out it's season with a 5-4 loss to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (24-8) after a promising day on the diamond.

"I'm just unbelievably proud of our guys," NorthWood head coach AJ Risedorph said after the game. "They battled a Division I pro prospect, got him out of the game, did everything they could defensively, offensively and what Connor [Reed] was able to do to give us that start was unbelievable."

The visiting Saints used senior ace pitcher Brayton Thomas but the Indiana University commit looked anything but due to porous skies and a patient, yet effective approach by the Panthers.

NorthWood scored the first run of the ballgame with a first-pitch double to left field. Sophomore Ryder Ransberger roped a ball past the left fielder as it crashed into the fence, allowing Beau Patterson to score from second with one out in the inning. After two innings, the Panthers led 1-0.

Following a leadoff infield single hit by NorthWood starting pitcher Connor Reed in the fourth inning, back-to-back walks to Patterson and Mason Warren loaded the bags with nobody out. Thomas had entered the game with just 12 hits and 16 walks allowed all season. The walk to Warren was the fifth of the game for the senior.

Ransberger's chopped comebacker was misplayed by Thomas, throwing late to home plate as Patterson's charge scored the second run of the ballgame, putting the Panthers up 2-0. After Reed struck out two batters in the fourth, NorthWood has taken full control of the first half of the game.

"Build up his pitch count, make him throw strikes, make him feel like he needs to throw his fastball," Risedorph said, describing the Panthers mindset at the plate that seemed to disrupt prospect. "We did a lot of work against fastballs this week. We knew weather wise hopefully it was going to give us a chance to make him uncomfortable and slow the game down."

Rain began soaking the area before the first pitch Saturday. The game was originally scheduled to be played at South Bend Clay but because rain was heavily in the forecast and the Colonials playing at the grass field, finding a turf location better suited the regional affair.

The skies opened up more as the game went on.

In the fifth, the Saints finally broke through to eliminate the zero on the scoreboard.

A double, infield single and an error by Reed loaded the bags with nobody out and the top of the order due up. But when the senior leaped in the air to snag a comebacker towards the mound, firing to first to catch a runner off the bag for the double play, the Saints were staring at a two-out, two-on situation.

After hitting Caden Brown to load the sacks once more, a double cleared the bags and gave Bishop Dwenger a 3-2 lead, narrowly avoiding the scoreless frame.

NorthWood scored two in the sixth to retake the lead at 4-3. A single by Mason Bogan on Thomas' 112th pitch scored the pair, chasing the hard thrower to the dugout.

The rain began to strengthen its intensity in the bottom of the sixth, and after relief pitcher Nate Dutkowski allowed the tying run to stomp on home, officials sent both teams to the dugout as visibility and precipitation worsened.

A 16-minute delay was enough to force NorthWood to make a change on the mound, now in a 4-4 tie game with runners at first and second base and two outs. In came Bogan who walked his first batter on four pitches. One strike away from exiting the frame, Bogan's 1-2 pitch to home found a way into Bishop Dwenger's Brown, scoring the fifth and final run of the game on a hit batter.

NorthWood brought runners to second and third in the seventh, but a leaping grab by Saints' relief pitcher Lucas Collins corralled the final out on the toss to first.

It was the final game as head coach for Risedorph, in his sixth season but set to take over as Athletic Director.

"I've been fortunate enough to coach some amazing young men," Risedorph said after shedding some tears with family after the game. "I've been fortunate to have an unbelievable staff over these years; people who've made me better. I think that's the best thing about coaching is not so much what you can give the kids but honestly the learning and teaching they can teach you. Young people find ways to transform, it's been awesome."

SOUTH BEND CLAY REGIONAL — At NorthWood High School

FW Bishop Dwenger def. NorthWood 5-4

