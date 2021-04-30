Prep baseball playoffs: Oxford advances to quarterfinals with sweep of Jasper

Apr. 30—JASPER — Fourth-ranked Oxford swept its way deeper into the Class 6A baseball playoffs Thursday.

RBI singles by Carter Johnson, Hayes Harrison and Miguel Mitchell gave Oxford the lead in the bottom of the sixth, and Peyton Watts came on in relief to make it stick for a 5-2 Oxford victory to clinch a sweep of Jasper on their best-of-3 second-round series.

Oxford (31-6) advances to face the Homewood-Hartselle winner in the quarterfinals. Oxford would be at home for Hartselle and on the road for Homewood.

Should Oxford play at home, it would mark the Yellow Jackets' first May game on Choccolocco Park's signature field since the park opened and became the team's home field in 2016.

Game 2 went under weather delay with Oxford batting in the bottom of the sixth inning and the score tied 2-2. The delay dragged one hour and 15 minutes, until play resumed at 10:25 p.m.

"We were just going to stay ready to play," Johnson said. "We weren't going to just sit around and do nothing."

Action resumed with no outs, Sam Robertson on second base after a walk and Watts facing a 1-0 count. Jasper trotted out Tyler Morrison in relief, and he walked Watts.

Johnson, a left-hander, followed with a single to left field to score Robertson for the go-ahead run.

"I was going to do anything I could to get the runs in," said Johnson, who started on the mound before Harrison took the mound in the fifth inning.

Harrison followed Johnson's single with another to make it 4-2.

After R.J. Brooks walked and Morrison struck out Chance Griner and pinch hitter Caleb Thomas, Mitchell singled to score Johnson. Harrison tried to score but was out at the plate.

Watts took the mound in the seventh and faced one batter more than the minimum, thanks to Peyton Thomasson's infield single.

"Once you get three runs in an inning, it makes it easy to call pitches," Oxford coach Wes Brooks said.

Oxford scored first on Johnson's third-inning grounder to plate Robertson, but Jasper (21-14) answered with two runs in the top of the fourth. Designated hitter Carson Alvis led off with a double and scored on a passed ball, and Ayden Payne drew a bases-loaded walk.

Oxford tied it on Robertson's RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Great defensive plays robbed both teams of more runs.

Jasper center fielder Cross Cacioppo ranged into the left-center gap for a diving, third-out catch after Oxford loaded the bases in the second. Payne, Jasper's shortstop, prevented another run earlier in the at bat, fielding Mitchell's grounder and throwing home for the force.

Oxford's Trey Higgins answered with a gem of his own in the fourth, catching Spencer Rosenfeld's fly to center field then gunning down Cacioppo at home.

Game 1

Oxford 6, Jasper 1: Oxford's Trey Mooney spread out six hits and struck out two batters before exiting the game during Jasper's at bat in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Mooney took Morrison's hard ground ball off his right leg and limped off. Mooney still batted in the top of the seventh, but Harrison came on in relief and struck out two batters.

"Mooney was a dog, and Hayes, that's two weeks in a row he's come in and slammed the door and just gave them nothing they could do," Wes Brooks said.

Watts, the third baseman in Game 1, charged, fielded the grounder off of Mooney's leg and threw for the third out.

Oxford's speed on the base paths and errors helped the Yellow Jackets to manufacture two runs in the third inning, three in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Mooney's single was the lone hit in Oxford's two-run third inning. The Yellow Jackets benefitted from a walk and hit batsmen, and both runs scored when Payne bobbled Watts' ground ball.

Watts led off the fifth with an infield single. His pinch runner, Caleb Robertson, and Johnson scored when pitcher Parker Sawyer misfired to first base on Harrison's bunt. Gavin Orcutt's single scored Daevon Larkins, who pinch ran for Harrison.

Harrison's single plus a misplay by left fielder Aiden McGinnis plated pinch runner Tide Gann in the seventh. Gann came on after Johnson was hit by a pitch.

"We dressed 31 guys and played 17 of them, probably, but it takes it," Wes Brooks said.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.