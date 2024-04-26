PREP BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: Addison falls to Coosa Christian in 2nd round

Apr. 25—Addison's season ended Thursday night following a second-round sweep at the hands of Coosa Christian in the Class 1A playoffs.

The Bulldogs fell 3-2 in Game 1 before being eliminated with a 6-4 loss in the nightcap to finish their spring campaign with a 16-15 record.

See capsules below.

------

Coosa Christian 3, Addison 2

Stone Talley: 2-for-3

Carter Pratt: 1-for-3, RBI

Kiah Lake: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K

------

Coosa Christian 6, Addison 4

Stone Talley: 3-for-3, RBI

Kiah Lake: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Tucker Thompson: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 4 K