PREP BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: Addison falls to Coosa Christian in 2nd round
Apr. 25—Addison's season ended Thursday night following a second-round sweep at the hands of Coosa Christian in the Class 1A playoffs.
The Bulldogs fell 3-2 in Game 1 before being eliminated with a 6-4 loss in the nightcap to finish their spring campaign with a 16-15 record.
See capsules below.
------
Coosa Christian 3, Addison 2
Stone Talley: 2-for-3
Carter Pratt: 1-for-3, RBI
Kiah Lake: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K
------
Coosa Christian 6, Addison 4
Stone Talley: 3-for-3, RBI
Kiah Lake: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Tucker Thompson: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 4 K