Prep baseball: Ottumwa wins Busch Stadium battle

ST. LOUIS, MO — For most of the Ottumwa and Oskaloosa baseball players, Saturday night was a unique experience getting to step out onto the home diamond of the St. Louis Cardinals.

For Braydon Larkin, it was somewhat familiar. The Ottumwa junior first baseman stepped on the field multiple times six years ago serving as a bat boy for the Bulldogs during their 2018 win over Mount Pleasant, a victory that featured a two hits, two RBI and two runs scored by older brother, Treyton.

"I kind of knew how things went going in," Larkin said. "I remember the dugout and the surreal feeling of walking out of the right field fence with the big stadium above you. It was kind of crazy."

"I'm excited to relive it with my teammates. It's a much different experience getting to take batting practice and playing the field with my guys."

Ottumwa picked up a second win in the baseball program's history at the home of the 11-time World Series champions on Saturday, dominating the action from start to finish against Oskaloosa. The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the opening inning and never looked back, winning 9-0 over the Indians in a game shortened to six innings due to a two-and-a-half hour time limit.

"Ever since I've been here, I've had a ton of support from our superindendent to our administration to our athletic directors and all the support of the community," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "Not every school gets to do something like this. We've been very blessed to have the type of people that have backed this program to allow us to do something like this twice. The things we've done as a program with our ballpark and the experiences we've had shows you how much everyone in our community is invested in the success of our program."

Tucker Long made the opening pitch shortly before 7 p.m. For Long, who has already committed to the University of Iowa in his third year as a starter as just a sophomore at Ottumwa, Saturday's trip to Busch Stadium was a chance to get a potential glimpse into what he hopes will be a big league future in the sport.

"Hopefully, one day, I'll be pitching on that mound as a career," Long said. "I', really hoping for that, so I want to take full advantage of this opportunity. I really wanted to look around the stadium and get a full grasp of it."

Long pitched around a pair of two-out walks, coaxing Kaden Johnson into Oskaloosa's third groundout of the opening inning. Daltin Doud then got his big night off to a fast start connecting on his first of three hits in the contest to open the bottom of the first with a liner to left before coming home on a wild pitch by Linus Morrison, who had walked the bases loaded after the lead-off hit by Doud.

Morrison would walk four batters without recording an out, throwing six straight pitches out of the strike zone at one point during the opening inning while bringing in Mason Gravett on bases-loaded walk drawn by Quinn Larsen giving Ottumwa a 2-0 lead. Gravett relished the chance to play at Busch Stadium, even if it somewhat meant stepping into enemy territory.

"Personally, I'm a Cubs fan, so it's a little bit different for me going to Busch Stadium," Gravett joked. "It's still a crazy atmosphere to be a part of. I think all of us were hoping to leave our mark out there."

Morrison would be pulled after facing five Ottumwa batters. Caden Johnson would strike out Javen Rominger to start his relief appearance, but would issue Osky's second bases-loaded walk of the opening inning as Cameron Manary worked his way on base to bring in Ottumwa's third run of the inning.

The first big highlight of the night for the Bulldogs came just two pitches later. Matt Mitchell delivered a bases-clearing triple into the left-center field gap, heading towards the bullpen that houses some of Major League Baseball's top pitchers, to double Ottumwa's lead with one swing giving the Bulldogs a commanding 6-0 first-inning lead.

"It's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the guys," Jaeger said. "It's a game in a big league stadium, but we also tried to approach this as just another game on our schedule."

Chase Thompson drove in Ottumwa's seventh run of the opening inning on Saturday, bringing in Mitchell with a sacrifice fly to right. Doud would collect a second hit in the opening inning with a line drive to right before pitching a second scoreless inning, working around a two-out single by Jaden DeRonde striking out Tate Peterson to preserve Ottumwa's 7-0 lead.

Long got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third inning, striking out Johnson and Spencer Vaughn to end the Osky threat. Dawson Weller pitched a scoreless fourth inning for the Bulldogs, striking out two batters while walking one and hitting one before striking out the side in a scoreless sixth inning, finishing with seven strikeouts in three innings.

Thompson then reached on a deep fly ball to left that was dropped by Johnson before moving to third on a fielding error that allowed Doud to reach base for the third time in as many innings. Javen Rominger added a hit of his own at Busch Stadium, doubling into right center in the fourth moving Keaton Haines over to third allowing the Ottumwa junior to score on a wild pitch, giving the Bulldogs an eight-run lead before Manary picked up his second RBI driving in Rominger with a two-out single to left giving Ottumwa a 9-0 advantage.

Mitchell collected his second hit of the night, driving a single to right in the fourth. Weller pitched his second scoreless inning in the fifth, pitching around a one-out single by Jake North by recording his third and fourth strikeouts of the outing.

Nolan Heller and Dylan Forney also got to experience running the bases for the Bulldogs at Busch Stadium after Heller walked in the fifth before Forney was hit by a pitch. Both players nearly scored as Griffen Johnston narrowly missed a two-out base hit down the right field line before ultimately striking out.

Tyler Schaus, who scored early in the game as a pinch runner, reached on an error and stole second as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the sixth for Ottumwa. Schaus reached third base on a wild pitch, but was stranded after Landon Boney narrowly missed an RBI hit down the left field line before striking out as the time limit expired.

After returning to home for an Iowa Alliance Conference south division doubleheader on Monday against Des Moines North, Ottumwa (9-5) will hit the road again on Wednesday for a varsity doubleheader at Marshalltown starting at 5 p.m.