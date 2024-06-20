Prep baseball: Ottumwa wins 10th straight

OTTUMWA — Perhaps the only thing hotter than the play of the Ottumwa High School baseball team lately has been the weather in the City of Bridges.

Even Ottumwa's hottest hitter had to adapt to the sweltering conditions on Monday while preparing to stay hot at the plate against Des Moines Lincoln.

"Water was a big part of my day. I didn't have enough coming into the day," Quinn Larsen said. "I almost passed out during batting practice. It's a nice reminder that water is a big part of baseball, especially here in Iowa playing a summer baseball season."

Larsen wasn't the only person feeling the affects of the heat wave that had enveloped southern Iowa on Monday. He was, however, the only one to beat the heat and the Railsplitters at the same time by driving in six runs and reaching base six times in Monday's doubleheader.

After driving in five runs and scoring the game clincher in a 10-0 six-inning opening-game shutout, Larsen worked his way on base three more times against the Railsplitters in game two. Trying to pitch around Larsen didn't help Lincoln as Ottumwa built a five-run lead after two innings and never looked back, putting away a 9-2 victory in the nightcap on a bases-clearing triple by Cameron Manary that all but clinched Ottumwa's 10th straight victory.

"A lot of us are building off each other at the plate," Larsen said. "If someone's struggling, if someone's not doing their best, they just watch one of their teammates step and find success off the same pitcher. That's when you realize that, if one of us is doing good off a pitcher, you can have that same type of success. When we get on these rolls, it's all because we're doing a good job keeping each other up."

Ottumwa has shown signs of just how complete a team they could be heading into the homestretch of the season, scoring at least nine runs in nine of the past 10 games including 10 or more runs in seven games during the current winning streak. Monday's opener was also the fourth shutout win in the past eight games for Ottumwa, including a milestone effort on the mound on Saturday for Tucker Long tossing his first career no-hitter in a 3-0 win over South Winnesheik.

Long carried that momentum with him to the plate on Monday, scoring the first of Ottumwa's 19 runs during the doubleheader after connecting on the first of Ottumwa's 18 hits. Larsen picked up his first RBI, bringing Long home from third on a groundout to second to give the Bulldogs an early 1-0 lead in the opening inning of the opening game.

"I kind of realized on Saturday in the fifth inning that I was on pace to do something pretty cool," Long said. "I'm just a part of the team. It's nice to contribute along with the rest of my guys. If I can make their lives a little bit easier, I'm happy to do it. I know they'll always have my back whenever I need it."

Jace Mitchell pitched Ottumwa's most recent complete-game shutout on Monday, allowing just two hits and six total base runners over six innings. Mitchell clinched his complete game at the plate, driving in Larsen in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI single to bring home Ottumwa's 10th run to bring the game to an end.

"The biggest thing about these guys is that they're all super-coachable," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "When kids are coachable, they're willing to change things when needed. I think these guys have done a great job doing that. They haven't just been coachable between games, they've been coachable in the heat of the moment. That's what you need are kids that are able to make adjustments while they're at the plate, while they're on the mound and while they're in the field. That's what truly defines a good team."

Larsen is a prime example of making successful adjustments. Less than two weeks earlier, Larsen could only watch any Bulldog varsity baseball action from the bench before finally getting a chance to start as the designated hitter for Ottumwa during the team's doubleheader sweep of Fort Dodge on June 5.

One day later, Larsen had a breakthrough afternoon in Des Moines. After going 3-4 with a double and a game-tying hit late in a 9-7 opening-game loss to Des Moines East, Larsen added two more hits in game two including a double, an RBI and three runs scored in a 16-2 victory over the Scarlets kicking off Ottumwa's current 10-game winning streak.

"It was a rough start, but my coaches gave me some great advice to keep my shoulder tucked in. I've been doing that and I've been hitting the ball really well ever since," Larsen said. "I just feel good. I feel confident at the plate. Right before that Des Moines East doubleheader, I had a junior varsity game where I hit two home runs. That had my confidence way up, so my thought process totally changed. All I kept thinking was to hit the ball every time up.

"It went from wondering if I could do anything to help the team to what will I do to help the team."

Larsen helped put Lincoln away with a pair of two-run hits in game one. Larsen's teammate on the diamond and in the pool for the Ottumwa swimming team helped put the Railsplitters away in game two as Cameron Manary, pinch hitting for Daltin Doud, delivered a three-run triple in the fifth inning that doubled Ottumwa's 5-2 lead before coming home on Long's third run-scoring hit of the doubleheader giving Ottumwa a commanding seven-run lead.

"I had a good opportunity to bring in some runs, so I just had to put the bat and the ball," Manary said. "Coach Jaeger knows me pretty well. He just reminded me before that at-bat to be thinking opposite field. He tells me all the time that, if I'm thinking opposite field, that's when I'm hitting at my best.

"It's just a matter of waiting on the ball and making solid contact. I was just trying to be as aggressive as I could be to make that solid contact."

After hosting Mason City in a doubleheader on Wednesday, Ottumwa (17-5, 6-2 Iowa Alliance) heads to Des Moines Roosevelt on Thursday for a doubleheader that could decide the conference title. Des Moines Roosevelt is 13-10 overall, but 7-3 in conference play including a split of a doubleheader earlier this season with the Bulldogs at Legion Memorial Field.