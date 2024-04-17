PREP BASEBALL: Oakwood falls to St. Joseph-Ogden

Apr. 16—OAKWOOD — The Oakwood baseball team could not get much done against St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, losing 15-0 in four innings.

Cort Vermillion had both hits for the Comets, who will try to regroup against Seeger on Thursday.

Asher Pruemer and Trevor Ames combined for six strikeouts for the Spartans, while Braxton Waller had a home run and three RBIs.

At Oakwood

St. Joseph-Ogden 15, Oakwood 0

SJO'433'5'— '15 '13' 0

Oakwood'000'0'—'0'2'3

WP — Asher Pruemer. LP — Logan Hughes. Two or more hits — SJO: Will Haley 3, Tanner Jacob, Nolan Earley, Jared Alterbaumer O: Cort Vermillion. 2B — SJO: Haley, McKinney, Alternbaumer, Luke Landrus. HR — SJO: Braxton Waller, Jacob. RBIs — SJO: Waller 3, Earley 2, Rosenthal 2, Alterbaumer 2, McKinne 2, Haley, Houchens, Landrus, Jacob.