PREP BASEBALL: NorthWood mashes, Fairfield dashes to Sectional 22 victories

May 22—BENTON — NorthWood connected on several big hits and Fairfield used key hits and baserunning maneuvers to score quarterfinal victories Wednesday in 3A Sectional 22.

The Panthers utilized a sharp performance from the box, plating 12 runs off 13 hits, also taking advantage of three East Noble errors to advance to Saturday's semifinal. Fairfield pitchers used 13 strikeouts to pave the road to victory over a strong Lakeland team.

NORTHWOOD 12, EAST NOBLE 7

The Panthers were momentum thieves in their matchup against East Noble (12-12) in the first game at Fairfield High School Wednesday.

It didn't take long for NorthWood (15-14) to pull off it's first heist of dugout energy. After Panthers' starter Connor Reed loaded up the bags in the first inning, the defense helped the ace out to escape unscathed.

Reed, with a bat on his shoulders in the bottom of the inning, powered a double that scored Carson Mashack — who had reached on a bunt prior to Reed's at-bat. Up 1-0, Beau Patterson dealt a ball towards center field. With strong winds waving out, Patterson's ball lofted over the center field wall, scoring two and spotting the Panthers a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

"The first inning when we were able to escape when we were the home team, we've struggled to get the 1-2-3 to get our bats going [but] we were able to fight out of that jam and we were able to sac guys over and then Beau was able to put an explanation point in that inning," NorthWood head coach AJ Risedorph said after the game. "That juices our guys up for sure."

Up 3-1 in the bottom half of the third following the Knights scoring once off a wild pitch, a two-out single off Nathan Schrock's bat flew an inch above the stretched glove of the leaping East Noble shortstop, scoring two.

When East Noble plated three to close the gap and trail NorthWood 6-5 in the top of the fifth, the Panthers response was to bat around, scoring five in the fifth. It began with a solo shot from Ryder Rainsberger to lead off the inning and Patterson's line-shot to shortstop skated by the East Noble shortstop on a two-run error. Heading to the sixth, NorthWood led 11-5.

"I think the biggest play of the game was after Ryder's home run, and then [Landon] Perry's bunt right after that," Risedorph said of Perry's lone hit of the game, a sharp bunt towards third that the speedster beat out. "It was absolutely huge; 100% a selfish play for him to be able to do that."

"It's important to be able to respond to that," Risedorph said of the five-run fifth. "You have to be able to put up something and our guys were able to do that. Momentum's huge and every single inning you have to treat it like it's the three toughest outs of the game."

The Knights dug their heels in, scoring twice in the sixth to shorten the deficit to four runs. NorthWood added once more and a beautiful 6-3 double play turned by the Panthers closed out the 12-7 quarterfinal win.

"Guys came out ready to swing it," Risedorph said. "They were aggressive with pitches over the white. For the most part, our guys did a great job."

NorthWood's starter Reed threw into the fifth inning, punching out six batters, walking three, allowing eight hits and giving up three earned runs. Knights starter Gunner Wiley allowed five hits, five runs, striking out four in three innings.

Nate Dutkowski batted 3-4 for the Panthers, driving in a trio of runs, which also received a hit from every member of the starting lineup. Patterson batted 2-3, driving in four.

FAIRFIELD 7, LAKELAND 4

In the second game of the sectional doubleheader, beginning at 8:30 p.m. with the sun dipping below the horizon, Fairfield lit up the mound with a stellar team performance from the bump.

Back in mid-April, Fairfield had picked up an early Northeast Corner Conference victory over Lakeland via a 1-0 home win. Falcons' ace Landon Miller pitched a complete-game shutout on the backs of 12 strikeouts. Lakers pitcher Carson Mickem took the loss, despite pitching a complete game as well.

On Wednesday, the pitcher's duel saw Mickem seek a second try and besting Miller. Early, it seemed like Lakeland was happy to get another shot at Miller.

Miller's mound dominance was broken up by a solo home run to center field, leaving the Falcons to only look up as the ball sailed over the wall, giving Lakeland it's first lead at 1-0 in the second frame.

Fairfield faired better in the third when Mickem got himself in trouble. With a runner at third on a two-base error by Mickem on the throw to first, the Lakers' pitcher was punished by some toying by the runner Luke Mast. On a batted ball to shortstop, Mast danced at third, taking away the attention before the throw to first was late surely affected by the indecision. A walk loaded the bases for Keegan Miller.

Keegan Miller lined up his second double of the afternoon in right-center field. Clearing the bags, Keegan Miller drove in three for the go-ahead runs. Keegan Miller scored on a single to center by Eli Miller. Keegan Miller finished the night 3-4 at the plate with two doubles and a single. At the end of three innings, it was 4-1 Fairfield.

"That ball in the gap [from Keegan] almost relives the pressure, clears the bases and that just let it open," said Darin Kauffman, Fairfield's head coach.

Landon Miller through five innings on the hill totaled 11 punchouts — including six of the last seven batters.

"I think he had six strikeouts in a row and it's like 'oh, OK, he's cruising,' and he's getting the balls over the plate, got behind a little bit in that sixth inning and I knew he was getting to the end," said Kauffman. "We were trying to get that last out but Lakeland is going to battle and compete. They're a great team this year."

Landon Miller was tagged in the sixth for two. A two-RBI double to the left field corner scored runners from first and second. A single by Carter Crouse scored another, narrowing the Fairfield lead to 5-4 as the inning was turned to the bottom of the sixth.

Suddenly, Fairfield's game that was in cruise control was disconnected. The Falcons made sure it didn't change the outcome.

With the first two Falcons out in the sixth, the caps were switched and the rally caps came out for a two-out late-game push for insurance.

Mitchell Miller drew a walk from Mickem and stole second. Mast then lofted a ball over second base, scoring the running Miller. Mast then dashed around the base path, taking second. On the steal of third, the throw to the base went to the fence, scoring Mast and creating a 7-4 lead. Mast finished the night 2-3 with a pair of singles, driving in one and scoring twice.

"I decided to steal Mitchell, get in position I was like 'we gotta take a chance and see if Luke can get on here' and he did," Kauffman said. "That was just a huge relief."

"When we got some pitches that Mickem missed, we did a good job of putting them where we needed to," Kauffman said. "Just that sixth inning with Luke. Two outs, two strikes and hits that ball over the right side to get that cushion. That was huge."

Kauffman also noted that Mast had been dealing with phenomia lately.

"He hasn't been feeling good and Luke had a huge day today for us and he just got in the box 24 hours ago so he's been battling," Kauffman said. "He wasn't going to miss this game; doc approved him to play and he gets one of the biggest hits of the game for us."

The closer Cohen Yoder appeared for the Falcons and struck out his first two batters for his fourth save of the season, keeping Fairfield's lofty postseason expectations alive.

Landon Miller also picked up his 10th win of the season.

Saturday's semifinal matchups in Benton includes NorthWood facing Fairfield and Wawasee challenging West Noble. The championship is slated for Monday afternoon. The Panthers beat Fairfield 9-2 in April.

FAIRFIELD SECTIONAL 22 — Quarterfinals

Game 1: NorthWood def. East Noble 12-7

Game 2: Fairfield def. Lakeland 7-4

SEMIFINALS SCHEDULE

5 p.m., Saturday, May 25: NorthWood (15-14) vs. Fairfield (20-8)

7 p.m., Saturday, May 25: Wawasee (11-14) vs. West Noble (4-17-1)

Winner plays in the championship on Monday

