Prep baseball: Mustangs get better of Blue Demons

BLOOMFIELD — Enough was enough.

For the Davis County baseball team, Tuesday's South Central Conference contest with Albia felt like a night where things needed to change. The Mustangs entered the game having lost seven straight games, including two losses one night earlier in Centerville in a doubleheader that saw the Big Reds outscore Davis County 27-10.

"After (Monday) night, I think the boys got tired of the way we've been performing," Davis County senior Adien Fowler said. "We knew that we had to do anything we could to show up and win a game."

Fowler was a catalyst for the Mustangs, reaching base in three consecutive innings scoring the team's first run after stealing two bases before driving in the next two with a bases-loaded single. Fowler's second hit came in the middle of a five-run rally in the fourth that answered an unearned run scored by the Blue Demons, ensuring a much-needed 9-1 victory for Davis County after a 3-15 start to the season.

"No one wants their season to end the way that ours has been going," Fowler said. "Getting this win may be what it takes to get our season turned around and get us going in the right direction to set us forward towards the postseason."

Fowler only has to look back to his freshman season to know just how quickly things can turn around during a season. Davis County endured three different three-game losing streaks during the course of the 2021 season, entering postseason play with a record of 11-18.

Four straight postseason wins later, the Mustangs qualified for the Class 2A state baseball tournament including district road wins at Van Buren County and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont before taking out fifth-ranked Mid-Prairie, 7-4, in the substate finals. Davis County finished the 15-19 campaign with a 9-6 loss to eventual state champion Van Meter, nearly tying the game in the sixth when Easton White came up just a few feet short of hitting a three-run home run.

"Going into that postseason when we made it to state, I feel like our team was more about themselves and each other rather than just getting the game done," Fowler said. "Once you do that and you have each other's back, you start to win ball games.

"I believe we can keep this going. We finally have a chance to turn this season around."

Fowler's clutch hits helped aid Evan Bennett, who went the distance on the mound for the Mustangs on Tuesday. The senior needed just 93 pitches to get through seven innings, allowing just two hits and one unearned run to the Blue Demons striking out seven batters while walking just two.

"I was talking to (Davis County senior) Nolan Cremer before the game. We were sitting in my car and he told me I better go all seven," Bennett said. "I told him I didn't plan on giving the ball up. When I got that last out, I made sure to tell him I was going to go the distance. I know he was proud of me."

Bennett kept Albia (9-11, 7-8 SCC) from getting the first run of the game by striking out Beau Buckingham in the second inning, stranding a pair of Blue Demons in scoring position. Leading 5-1 in the fourth, Bennett again struck out Buckingham with two runners on as Albia looked to get back in the game with one more big hit.

Even with an eight-run lead heading into the seventh, things still did not completely feel secure as Matt Selby reached on an opening error for the Blue Demons. When Selby tried to steal second, Jasper Goodson made a throw down to second base that not only got the Albia junior, but sent out a cheer from both the Mustang dugout and the stands around the Davis County baseball diamond that seemed like a long time coming.

"We knew we were going to win that game as soon as Jasper made that throw," Bennett said. "Stuff like that is what makes us play good."

Whether this truly is the start of a turnaround this season for the Mustangs (4-15, 4-9 SCC) will be determined in the coming days facing the top two teams in the conference at home over the next four games. After hosting Clarke in a doubleheader on Thursday, Davis County will welcome in SCC-leading Chariton for a doubleheader on Monday.

"The only thing I asked the kids to do is to get better in whatever aspect that means," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "Whether it's hitting, pitching, running or throwing. I just want them to get better. I think we did a nice job of that."