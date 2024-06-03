Prep baseball: Mohawks top former coach

Jun. 3—CENTERVILLE — It was hard to walk away.

Bill Huisman knew exactly what he would be walking away from. That was further emphasized last Wednesday night when Huisman's former team paid him a visit.

The Moravia baseball team continued to rebound from an 0-3 start to the current season, scoring six runs in the second inning building an impressive lead over Huisman's young Centerville Big Reds at Pat Daugherty Field. Wyatt Throckmorton and Jackson McDanel, two of Mohawk players that had worked with Huisman the longest, combined to allow just one hit over five innings putting away a 13-1 non-conference win in the middle of an impressive week for the reigning Bluegrass Conference champions.

"I have a lot of respect for Coach Huisman. We have a good relationship, so you know going in that we're going to give it our best shot for each other," Moravia's first-year head baseball coach Phil Helmick said. "We had this one pegged as our game of the week. We were coming after them. I gave Coach Huisman a little poke. I told him we'd be coming after him. We were loaded for bare."

Huisman would not have expected anything different from the program that he guided for the past five seasons. Moravia went 84-51 during his time wearing Mohawk blue and white, leading Moravia to consecutive 20-win seasons including a 21-7 record and a district championship in 2022 and a 23-8 record last summer, the winningest season for the program since 2016.

"It was hard walking away from them," Huisman said. "They're going to be successful. It's not just on my part. They're very good athletes who understand the game."

The 12-run win at Centerville was part of a dominant week for Moravia as the Mohawks extended their current winning streak to five games in a row winning four games by a combined score of 61-1. Cohen Huisman, one of two grandsons being coached by the legendary Mohawk and Big Red baseball skipper, will be credited as the only player last week to bring in a run against Moravia using a sacrifice fly in the third inning to drive in Brandon Shinn.

Throckmorton, after walking the bases loaded in the second inning on Wednesday to set up the sacrifice fly, regained control of the game retiring nine of the final 11 Big Red batters the Mohawk senior would face on the mound. Logan Caraccio was able to break up Throckmorton's bid for a no-hitter with a single in the fourth inning as Centerville again threatened to cut into Moravia's lead before strikeouts of Euan Lechtenberg and Brady Cisler ended the threat.

"We started out the year slow, but we're really starting to get it going," Throckmorton said. "We played really well as a good team. It's always nice to play against a former coach and compete against guys you've grown up playing baseball together for so many years."

Ultimately, it would have taken some big rallies for Centerville to earn the first win of Huisman's second tenure as Big Red head baseball coach. Shane Helmick, another senior that grew up learning so much about the game from the two-time state championship-winning coach drove in three runs on Wednesday with a pair of run-scoring hits, driving in two of Moravia's six runs in the second inning before driving in a run and scoring in the fourth to put the Mohawks ahead 9-1.

"It's kind of funny watching Centerville take infield. They're doing it almost identically to the way we do it," Shane Helmick said. "I'm glad I had Coach Huisman for as long as I had him as a coach. I learned a lot over the years. I definitely had this one circled on the calendar. He's definitely taught me a lot about baseball. He know the game very well."

While Moravia (5-3) kept on rolling after winning in the first meeting against their former coach, shutting out Bluegrass rivals with a 17-0 win on Thursday over Murray and a 10-0 win over Moulton-Udell on Friday, Centerville suffered through more frustration returning to South Central Conference play. The Big Reds came within an out of knocking off unbeaten Clarke, falling 5-4 in the opening game of Thursday's doubleheader giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh, before taking a 12-2 loss in the nightcap to the Indians and an 18-0 loss at home to Knoxville on Friday falling to 0-9 on the season.

"Too many errors. You mix in a walk or a hit and it all starts to snowball in the wrong direction," Huisman said. "We've had way too many innings like that so far this season, whether it's six runs in one inning against Moravia or nine runs in one inning against Chariton. We let one inning get away from us. We have got to be able to keep a team within one or two runs. It's too hard to comeback when you let the other team get away from you."

Centerville will continue searching for their first win of the season this week, hosting four games in four days starting with a non-conference contest against Ottumwa on Tuesday. Moravia, meanwhile, will put their winning streak to the test this week returning to Bluegrass Conference play at Twin Cedars on Tuesday after stepping out of conference for a trip to Leon to face Central Decatur on Monday.

