Prep baseball: Mohawks mow down M-U

MOULTON — Jackson McDanel almost literally couldn't wait for the first pitch to be thrown on Tuesday.

Just as the Moravia senior was about to step into the batter's box at Moulton-Udell, a gust of wind began to pick up from behind home plate. Suddenly, any ball hit in the air had a chance to carry out towards the fence.

"If I could just get it up in the air, the wind was going to take it somewhere," McDanel said.

McDanel got the first pitch throw by Carter Replogle in the air, riding the wind all the way to and over the fence. The first-ever first-pitch home run of McDanel's career set the tone for a dominant day on the diamond for the Mohawks, winning 25-2 over the Eagles in four innings to maintain their perfect Bluegrass Conference record heading into Friday's showdown with Twin Cedars for the conference title.

"I was really trying to hit a line drive, but I got a little bit underneath it, so it sent it a little bit higher," McDanel said. "I've never had a lead-off home run ever. It's pretty crazy to not only open a game like that, but to do it on the very first pitch."

The second pitch by Replogle stayed in the park, but not on the infield. Wyatt Throckmorton singled with his very first swing to keep the line move for Moravia.

Shane Helmick would be the first Moravia pitcher to watch a pitch from Replogle cross home plate. After taking two pitchers, Helmick delivered an RBI triple to bring home Throckmorton giving Moravia a 2-0 lead just five pitches into the game.

"Everybody's hitting the ball well and we're starting to field the ball well," Moravia head baseball coach Phil Helmick said. "It's all starting to come together for us."

Tuesday's win was the fifth straight for the Mohawks since a 9-5 loss at home to second-ranked (1A) Lynnville-Sully, a team like Moravia with hopes of competing in the Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament. The Mohawks turned something of a corner two days later, sweeping 10th-ranked Kee High on Saturday at Mount Mercy University winning 4-1 in game one and 15-5 in game two.

"We've playing good baseball, even in that game against Lynnville-Sully. We just didn't quite have enough to get all the way through that game, but we had guys on numbers, so we knew it was going to be tough," Phil Helmick said. "If we don't believe we can play with those type of teams, we'll never play with them. Knowing that we can and getting those guys to believe is what we're shooting for. Those Kee games were big confidence boosters."

The confident Mohawks put three runs on the board against Moulton-Udell without recording an out as Declan DeJong drove in Shane Helmick with an RBI triple of his own before scoring on an RBI groundout by Cameron Nicoletto. Moravia went right back to stringing together hits and walks, bringing in five runs including three on a bases-clearing triple by McDanel in his second trip to the plate before scoring his second run of the inning on Throckmorton's second straight hit, giving Moravia a 9-0 lead.

"We came out ready to play," McDanel said. "We had to keep the energy up. Everyone was going up there and getting hits, even the guys off the bench. We had a few mistakes against Lynnville-Sully. When you play the second-ranked team in the state, they're going to capitalize on those mistakes. This is the toughest schedule I've ever played in my time in high school, but it's good for us. It's made us better this season."

Nicoletto added an RBI single in his second at-bat of the opening inning to close out an 11-run opening inning for Moravia on Tuesday. Moulton-Udell, coming off a 12-9 win one day earlier against Seymour, came back to get a pair of runs off Nicoletto in the bottom of the first as Cameron Swarts and Porter Kaster both singled and scored, cutting Moravia's lead to 11-2.

"You try to work on the fundamentals and you try to stay up when you're playing a team like Moravia," M-U head baseball coach Brydon Kaster said. "I felt like we played good baseball. Moravia's just a really tough team anytime you face them during a season, but we were feeling pretty good coming off a win. Moravia brought us back down to earth a little bit, but that's okay. We'll get right back up and be ready to play some more baseball this weekend."

In fact, Moravia (16-6, 8-0 Bluegrass) and Moulton-Udell (3-10, 2-8 Bluegrass) will both be back in action this weekend. Moulton-Udell hosts GMG on Saturday while Moravia will host Van Buren County and North Mahaska in a triangular starting at 10 a.m.

"We're going to play the best team we've got in front of us each day," Phil Helmick said. "It's all about playing our kind of ball and keep our mentality to go out, win and prove to ourselves that we're good enough to beat anyone."