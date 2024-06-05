Prep baseball: Mohawks keep soaring, Eagles continue growing

Jun. 4—MORAVIA — At least this time, it wasn't raining.

Brydon Kaster found plenty of positives to take away from last Friday's Bluegrass Conference loss at Moravia. The second-year head coach of a Moulton-Udell baseball program that is still very much going through the process of rebuilding and growing watched as the Eagles pushed the Mohawks to five innings, two more than the teams played in their last meeting last season.

Porter Kaster also went the distance on the mound, allowing just four earned runs over four innings. Moravia closed out a 10-0 win in five innings on Friday over the Eagles, extending their current winning streak to five straight games continuing to rebound after an 0-3 start to the season.

The Mohawks kept right on rolling on Monday at Central Decatur, winning 15-0 over the Cardinals to open a busy week. Moravia has now shut out four opponents during their ongoing six-game winning streak outscoring their last five opponents 76-1.

"It's always a big confidence boost when you're successful," Moravia freshman Blake Ewing said. "I feel like those first three games showed us what we needed to work on. It helped us knock the rust off and got us going."

Ewing played a key part in Moravia's fifth straight win, pitching three hitless innings on the mound recording all nine outs on strikes while allowing just one baserunner after walking Trayton Knowler to open the second inning. At the plate, Ewing connected on two hits including an RBI single that drove in Jackson McDanel with the first of Moravia's seven runs in the opening inning.

"I just knew I had to keep my pitches in the (strike) zone. You never try to overthrow or you'll just end up with wild pitches," Ewing said. "At the plate, it's just a matter of sitting back and staying short to the ball. I try to do some damage with the first pitch I see, but after that you're just trying to do a job and move people around the bases."

The Eagles had their struggles defensively in the opening inning on Friday, committing four errors that helped aid Moravia's early rally. Grantland and Jackson McDanel each connecting on run-scoring extra base hits during the rally for the Mohawks before Cameron Swarts made a sliding catch in center to end finally bring Moravia's opening inning to a close.

"We're a young team with guys in spots that they don't normally play," Brydon Kaster said. "There were some things I saw that I didn't want to see, but I also saw some good stuff. That's what we're going to keep building on."

Porter Kaster was able to settle in, limiting Moravia to just one run over each of the next three innings. The M-U defense also rebounded from a tough start, throwing out a pair of Mohawks on the base paths in the second inning before closing out the third fielding back-to-back groundouts.

"The exciting is that we're still coming along. We just have to continue to build on the good things we're doing and get rid of the things we wish weren't happening," Brydon Kaster said. "We want our pitchers to throw strikes and let our defense do its job. Porter certainly did that. I'm proud with how he threw."

The Eagles also connected on a pair of hits over the final two innings. Porter Kaster broke up Moravia's no-hit bid with a one-out single in the fourth before Carter Replogle added a one-out single off relief pitcher Kale Moore in the fifth.

"We started to open up and the boys started to swing with a little bit more confidence," Brydon Kaster said. "We were a little late on a few swings and didn't have quite enough horsepower to get back in it, but we're a team that's in a building phase. This is one of those games that we want to use to learn some stuff and put some people in spots that can make us better moving forward."

Although Moravia (6-3, 2-0 Bluegrass) was able to stretch the lead out just enough to end the game in five innings, the Mohawks were held to less than half as many runs against the Eagles than Moravia scored last July in a 23-3 season-ending loss. The Mohawks followed up a nine-run opening inning with 14 runs in the second in a game ultimately called in the top of the third due to increasing rain.

"We may not have made it on to the scoreboard, but we kept this game much more in check," Brydon Kaster said. "It's a testament to what these guys have been doing. They've been working on every available day since the season began. They've been coming in consistently in big numbers to put in the work and it's showing."

Moulton-Udell (0-3, 0-2 Bluegrass) is off until making a trip on Thursday to Garden Grove to face Mormon Trail. Moravia, meanwhile, continues a busy week with a trip to Des Moines to face Ankeny Christian Academy after returning to conference play at Twin Cedars on Tuesday.

"Our goal this season is to be undefeated in conference play this season and make it to the state tournament," Moravia head baseball coach Phil Helmick said. "If we can continue to hit like that, we can make a push for state."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.