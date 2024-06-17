Prep baseball: Mohawks continue learning from tough tests

MORAVIA — In hopes of being one of the best baseball teams in Class 1A, the Moravia Mohawks have tested themselves against the best teams in Class 1A.

In just their second game of the season, Moravia took on the No. 1 team in 1A in a district championship rematch at the Don Bosco Tournament. The Mohawks outhit Burlington-Notre Dame in that contest, but could not push across more runs falling 5-2 to the Nikes back on May 18.

On Thursday, Moravia faced the team ranked right behind Burlington-Notre Dame. Once again, the Mohawks learned a valuable lesson going up against second-ranked Lynnville-Sully at Fenton Field.

"We just can't beat ourselves," Moravia senior Wyatt Throckmorton said. "That's a solid baseball team. They're going to capitalize on any mistakes we make."

Moravia took those lessons to heart following Thursday night's 9-5 loss to Hawks in a game that saw the Mohawks allow three unearned runs on three errors while having a runner thrown out at the plate to end a rally that had pulled the Mohawks within 5-3 in the bottom of the fifth. After bouncing back for a 12-2 Bluegrass Conference win on Senior Night on Friday, Moravia took their show on the road picking up an impressive doubleheader sweep on Saturday against No. 10 Kee High School at Mount Mercy College winning 4-1 in game one before pulling away in game two for a 15-5 win completing a sweep that may ultimately point the Mohawks in the direction of the 1A state baseball tournament in Carroll next month.

"We had some lost opportunities (against Lynnville-Sully), but if we can start to capitalize on these opportunities we can beat some very good teams," Throckmorton said. "When you face a very good team, you kind of want to go out there and show everyone what you've got. We're trying to take it all in because we're going to have a lot more big games against great teams throughout the rest of the season."

Throckmorton, a prime candidate to have the ball in his hand on the mound when the postseason arrives, has tested himself against the top two teams in Class 1A having pitched 4 2/3 innings against Burlington-Notre Dame allowing just one unearned run on two hits while striking out seven batters in his first pitching start of his senior season. Throckmorton was back on the hill against second-ranked Lynnville-Sully on Thursday, pitching five innings allowing three hits and three earned runs while walking four and striking out three batters.

"We've all got parts to play," Throckmorton said. "We just have to figure out how to play them."

The opening inning against Lynnville-Sully appeared as though it would end with Moravia ahead on the scoreboard. After retiring the Hawks in order, Throckmorton drew a one-out walk and made his way to third base with two outs after a fly ball off the bat of Declan DeJong was dropped in center field, putting runners at the corners.

Cameron Nicoletto hit a hard ground ball making a bid for a two-out run-scoring hit. Blake Van Wyk, however, scooped up the ball at short and made a perfect throw to first to end Moravia's early threat before the Hawks put together and completed a two-out rally in the second as Davis Utech drove a two-strike pitch deep to left field bringing in J.D. Richards and Terran Gosselink giving Lynnville-Sully a 2-0 lead.

"I've actually played with Wyatt before. I was happy to face him and I knew a little bit of what he throws," Utech said. "I was actually sitting slider. I got a fastball at 1-2 at first that I was just able to foul off. I figured the slider would be coming next and I did my best to get my hands on it."

The Hawks would add three runs to their lead in the top of the third inning as a pair of hits and two fielding errors by Moravia opened the door to the rally. Jackson McDanel would help settle Throckmorton down by turning an unassisted double play as Throckmorton would go on to retire seven of the next eight batters faced to hold Lynnville-Sully (18-3) at five runs scored through five innings.

"Playing teams like this that are very solid, don't make a lot of errors and hit the ball well magnifies what happens if we don't play clean baseball," Throckmorton said. "It's just a matter of cleaning some things up. We're going to figure it out. These games are going to get us ready to compete against these type of teams in district and substate play."

Compete Moravia did, getting two runs back in the bottom of the fourth against the Hawks on a two-run single by Grantland McDanel cutting Lynnville-Sully's within 5-2. The rally continued in the fifth as Throckmorton singled ahead of a walk drawn by Shane Helmick giving the Mohawks a chance to completely erase Lynnville-Sully's lead.

Two key defensive plays, however, allowed the Hawks to hold on to their lead head into the sixth. Starting pitcher Carson Maston recovered after falling down trying to field a ground ball by DeJong, throwing out the Mohawk sophomore for the second out of the inning.

After walking Nicoletto to load the bases, Maston would put the ball in the hands of Lucas Sieck. Blake Ewing delivered a two-out single to shallow right, allowing Throckmorton to score, before the Hawks recovered throwing home to catch Helmick at the plate ending what could have been a game-changing rally for the Mohawks.

"With the target that we've had put on our back, it's quite an honor, but it also means we can't take a day off," Utech said. "We have to keep coming out guns a-blazing because every single team we face is going to be looking to knock us off every single day."

Utech would add another two-run hit in the sixth inning as the Hawks put four runs on the board over the final two frames, building a 9-3 lead. Throckmorton followed a lead-off double by McDanel with an RBI single before coming home on a sacrifice fly by DeJong in the seventh before Samuel Philiby retired Ewing on a groundout to third to end the contest.

Ewing would get the final out on the mound in Saturday's opening win over Kee (17-5), clinching the victory earned by Carson Seals. The Moravia sophomore struck out eight batters over 6 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on six hits as a two-run hit by Throckmorton helped the Mohawks put away the 4-1 win.

"Practice makes perfect. The more we see this type of top level of competition, the more we can adapt to it and fix what needs to be fixed," Throckmorton said. "Everyone hangs their heads after a loss, but these are great teams that we're facing. We've had a lot of tough games. We just need to continue to fight. Later on, that's where it's going to matter."

Helmick led Moravia (14-6) in game two, going 4-4 with a pair of triples and four runs driven in to clinch the Saturday sweep. Seals added three hits, including a pair of doubles, while scoring twice in the 10-run win.