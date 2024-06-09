PREP BASEBALL: Minutemen falter on semistate stage, ending an improbable postseason run

Jun. 8—LAFAYETTE — An impressive postseason for the Concord Minutemen met it's end of the road Saturday in a 10-3 semistate loss to a scrappy Homestead team.

After being put in a 3-0 hole early, the Spartans (20-10) found a way to crack open the game and seal up patches from the mound, only growing stronger as the game continued.

"We've been trying to get to that point all year and trying to build that fight," Homestead head coach Nick Byall said. "We've had moments all season where there have been ups and downs and some where we've fought and some where we didn't. Man, the last third of the year we started to grind games out and really stay in the fight."

Trailing 4-3 before Homestead's six-run seventh, Concord (20-11) head coach Greg Hughes couldn't help but feel the sting of a loss that Concord almost seemed to hand itself at times.

"We just felt like this was a winnable game," Hughes said. "That one error [happened] and they put up three and tied the game and they really shouldn't have had any. In a game this deep in the postseason and this caliber, little things like that will bite you."

Concord committed two crucial errors on the scoreboard entering the final frame, but more could have been likely added.

A dropped pickoff at second, a few dribblers to third and baserunning issues were apparent early, and when the time came, Concord would soon learn the lesson of it's postseason miscues Saturday.

Before the wheels came off in the final frame, Concord's 3-0 lead was put together like the Minutemen have all season. Scoring off a fielder's choice, sacrifice fly and a screaming three-bagger down the third base line, Concord pieced together a 3-0 lead, handed the ball to senior ace Braeden Messenger for the fourth inning.

Messenger, with four strikeouts and no hits allowed through three, wasn't helped much by a leaky defense. A throwing error by third basemen Troy Deaton allowed a second runner on after a leadoff single. Messenger then walked the bases full before striking out the next batter.

Bags loaded and one out, Homestead scored one on a single to right. A controversial play at the plate followed with Minutemen catcher Alex Kridler tagging out a sliding Spartan runner beneath his legs. With bags full and two out, a single from eight-hitter Will Karshner evened the game at two.

"We played our normal game really," Hughes said. "We got guys on, scored runs, played good defense, Braeden was throwing a heck of a game getting ahead of hitters. Everything was going to plan until we mishandled a couple easy plays there."

The bottom of the Concord order went down in order to end the fourth. Back-to-back singles with two outs in the fifth saw Homestead scratch across it's first lead at 4-3.

The Minutemen, beginning it's portion of the fifth with the one, two and three spots in the lineup, were set for a final opportunity for it's best batters.

After Messenger and Jordan Flores were both retired on groundouts to the left side of the infield, a hit batter in Noah Norwood and a walk to Emmanuel Rosa put Norwood in scoring position and Krider (2-for-2 at that point) up at the plate.

Before Krider could see a pitch though, Norwood came streaking into third where the ball greeted the runner way before the bag, running Concord out of what would be it's last scoring situation.

"He's just gotta understand the situation there and know who is up to bat," Hughes said of the costly decision to sneak and swipe third base. "He saw the third baseman's back turned, the pitcher not paying attention, and I saw him start to come and I kind of shook my head. If he makes it, it's a great play, but you get this late in the season you just can't do that in this kind of situation."

Concord went down in order in the final two frames while Homestead added six in the seventh inning, closing the final chapter of an improbable 2024 season after finishing 6-21 the year before.

As it turned out, once Homestead broke the no-hitter up in the fourth, the Spartans switched roles, not allowing a hit to the Minutemen in the final four frames. Homestead outhit Concord 11-3 and committed one error to the Minutemen's three.

Homestead did not pitch ace Alex Graber, who instead made life miserable for Concord batters at third base. Expertly snagging shots to the hot corner, Graber spun, scooped and swung throws over to first to deny base knocks each time.

Instead of Graber on the mound, junior Ryne Michaeloff threw from the bump, allowing three runs on three hits in seven innings. Showing trouble locating early, the righty settled in late to carve up the Minutemen.

"Ryan definitely got stronger as the game went, we were really proud of him," Byall said. "We always talk about limiting free bases, we had some free bases early, but he did a nice job of settling in. He made it tough for us to take him out because he kept getting stronger and stronger."

Concord will lose just Messenger, Kavanaugh and Braylon Yoder as the only three seniors on the roster.

"I told you guys, don't be surprised if we're back again here next year," Hughes said.

In the championship match, Lake Central (23-9) takes on Homestead (20-10) for the right to be the north's 4A representative at next weekend's state finals.

