Prep baseball: Mental mistakes doom Bearcats in championship loss

May 11—BOX SCORE

At RORC, Ridgefield

RAPIDS 9, BEARCATS 2

W.F. West200 000 0 — 2

Columbia River205 101 X — 9

WFW Pitching — Martin 1 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Dahlin 1.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; Westlund 2.1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Jones 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO. Highlights — Kelley 1-3, 2 RBI; Jones 2-2, R, 4 SB; Coleman 0-0, 3 BB

RIDGEFIELD — For much of the last month, the W.F. West High School baseball team has been on a roll. It won seven of eight games, the pitching was gelling and the offense began to generate plenty of runs.

That all came to a screeching halt on Saturday night.

Although just one error was officially tallied, the Bearcats had much more mistakes via in-game decisions and those added up to a 9-2 setback against Columbia River in the Class 2A District 4 title game at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

"It was like mental mistakes and physical errors we haven't seen all year," W.F. West head coach Jesse Elam said. "We wanted to bring that big trophy home again, but that's not our ultimate goal and has no bearing on where we finish this season."

The fate of the Bearcats (18-6) will be decided on Sunday upon whether they will host the opening round and quarterfinals or if they will hit the road. If they are hosting, Bob Peters Field at Centralia College is the expected location.

It took one inning for a 2-2 game to go awry.

After a single and a double put runners in scoring position for the Rapids, W.F. West pitcher Nate Dahlin got a strikeout, but it was dropped. Catcher Deacon Meller hesitated to throw to first right away, seeing if the runner on third would break towards home.

Peter Lubisich ended up safe to load the bases. Two pitches later, Harrison Hoffrath blooped a two-run double that gave Columbia River the lead for good.

"Normally, when something doesn't go our way, we try to bounce back," Bearcats shortstop Ross Kelley said. Today, we couldn't do that. Hopefully we get them out of the way going into next weekend."

Meller nearly made up for it by getting Lubisich in between third and home on a weakly hit ball. Lubisich somehow avoided the tag and Savion McCoy ended up safe at third.

Elam was not pleased with the call.

"From my vantage point, we turned a double play," he said. "We have to do a better job responding to that, bearing down and staying tough. And we didn't do that today."

It ended up being a five-run frame for the Rapids that put them ahead for good. They added another run in both the fourth and sixth frames.

W.F. West couldn't muster anything after that. Only Connor Coleman stood in scoring position and it registered one total hit for the final four innings.

"We're trying to flush it, this game is over and doesn't really mean anything," Kelley said. "We've been playing good baseball up until this game."

It was one of the better starts the Bearcats could have wanted in the top of the first. Kelley drove in two on a chopper through the infield to put them in front.

The same situation happened in the third. Kelley grounded out and didn't beat the throw in time. That proved to be the last time W.F. West was within striking distance of Columbia River, who scored two of its own runs in the bottom half of the opening frame to tie the game.

"I think if we get that, that keeps that inning going and stops the crooked number," Kelley said.

Braden Jones finished with two hits and four stolen bases for the Bearcats and Coleman drew three walks. They started the game with Miles Martin on the mound, but used four pitchers in the contest.

The plan was to have Martin, Dahlin and Grady Westlund all throw before the opening round next week.

"We were trying to get some guys that are probably going to have to throw next week some time," Elam said.

There isn't a sense of panic for W.F. West. Even in the post-game huddle, the message remained the same. It has a maximum of four games to become state champions.

"We've had to overcome a lot of adversity this season," Elam said. "This is just one little hiccup and hopefully we get better because of it."