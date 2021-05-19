Prep baseball: Memorial no-hits North to hand Huskies first loss

Matt Milner, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·3 min read

May 19—Memorial dealt previously-undefeated North its first loss Tuesday evening, a no-hitter that had fans in the stands at Carson Park for the first crosstown baseball game since 2019.

The 3-0 win improved Memorial's record to 9-4, and put North at 12-1 on the season. The teams meet again on Thursday. Showers mostly stayed to the south, though a steady drizzle fell during the latter innings.

Dylan O'Connell threw 5.2 innings and was followed by an equally effective Connor Lysy. The pair threw almost 60% of their pitches for strikes, forcing North's batters to take swings and relying on their teammates to take care of it when Huskies made contact.

O'Connell said the game changed in the first, when North's Chad Kron made it to third base. But when Kron tried to score on a passed ball, he got caught in a rundown.

O'Connell said that play changed everything. With a raucous fan base in the stadium pushing the Old Abes on, he could feel the team's confidence build.

"Right from the get go," he said. "After that first inning and the rundown."

O'Connell scattered four walks over the course of his outing, striking out seven. Lysy finished the job with 1.1 innings in which he didn't allow a walk.

Memorial's solid pitching was helped by some good plays in the field. In the fourth, third baseman Austin Baker stabbed a solidly-hit ball and made the throw to first to preserve the no-hitter. But the biggest defensive gem came late in the game.

With two outs to go, Memorial's Carson Windeshausen made the play of the night. He charged in on a well-hit line drive, dove and caught the ball just inches off the grass. Memorial's fans and players erupted, roaring their approval. A strikeout to the next batter sealed it.

"What was I thinking?" Memorial head coach Dan Roehl said after the game. "I was thinking we've got a pretty good center fielder."

Even Bob Johnson, North's head coach, had to tip his cap to the play. "That was a nice catch by their center fielder."

It wasn't that North played poorly. The Huskies only allowed four hits over the course of the night. But Johnson said a couple of hit batters and a lack of good contact hurt the team.

"By my math we had less than five hard-hit balls tonight," he said.

The sixth inning exemplified the way the game went for North. A pair of walks gave the Old Abes two on with nobody out. North settled down and got the next two batters, but hit the third to load the bases. A passed ball and a bobbled throw brought home Memorial's final run.

Roehl said he expects Tuesday's game to set the tone for Memorial's season. He expects close games, in which small details will separate the wins from the losses. He's depending on strong pitching and a solid defense to keep the team in the winning column.

"This is going to be the new normal," he said. "We pounded the strike zone and the defense played the best they have all season."

The teams play again Thursday at Carson Park. The game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Memorial 3, North 0

North 000 000 0 — 0 0 2

Memorial 002 001 X — 3 4 1

WP: Dylan O'Connell (5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K, 4 BB). LP: Andrew Milner ( 4IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB). Leading hitters: Memorial: Jack Redwine 2-3 (2B, RBI), Austin Baker 1-2 (BB). Records: Memorial 9-4, 2-3; North 12-1, 6-1.

