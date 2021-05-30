Prep baseball: Loyola opens playoffs with win

May 30—The Free Press

MANKATO — Caleb Fogal hit an inside-the-park grand slam to highlight Mankato Loyola's 16-0 win in five innings over Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey in the opening round of the Section 2A baseball playoffs Saturday at ISG Field.

Matthew Gartner allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts in four innings. Lawson Godfrey was 4 for 4 with five RBIs, and Logan Carlson was 2 for 2 and scored five runs.

Loyola (16-3) hosts Sleepy Eye St. Mary's at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Wolverton Field.

Springfield 4, Madelia 1: Dylan Grev pitched a complete game for Madelia in the Section 2A road loss.

Grev also had a hit and RBI.

Madelia finishes the season at 8-13.

Scores: In other Section 2A games, New Ulm Cathedral defeated Nicollet 7-0, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda defeated Cleveland 6-1, Sleepy Eye defeated Martin Luther/Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Truman 8-1, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's defeated St. Clair 4-2 and Martin County West defeated Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 7-2.

Section 2AA

New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva pulled off the upset Saturday in Section 2AA, winning 7-3 over fifth-seeded Minnesota Valley Lutheran.

The 12th-seeded Panthers will play No. 4 Sibley East on Tuesday. Sibley East defeated Tri-City United 9-0.

In other Section 2AA games, Medford defeated Le Sueur-Henderson 2-1, Maple River topped Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 6-3, Cannon Falls downed Waseca 8-2, Kenyon-Wanamingo blanked Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 5-0 and Blue Earth Area defeated Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 10-3.