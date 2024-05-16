Prep baseball: Indianola spoils Long's perfect bid, wins in extras

May 16—INDIANOLA — For the third straight game, the Ottumwa High School baseball team took a lead into the bottom of the seventh.

For the second straight game, the Bulldogs could not away the final outs to clinch the win. Luke Rockhold singled and scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh, erasing Ottumwa's 1-0 lead, before driving in the winning run with a one-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth lifting Indianola a 2-1 win.

Dawson Weller singled and drove in Ottumwa's only run of the contest, giving Tucker Long a chance to earn a win after pitching a one-hit shutout thru the first six innings. Long carried a perfect game into the sixth, retiring the first 17 Indianola batters faced in the contest.

Ottumwa (1-2) hosts Ames on Wednesday in a home-opening varsity doubleheader at John Hart Stadium. First pitch of the first game is set for 5 p.m.