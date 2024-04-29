PREP BASEBALL: IHSAA sends out baseball sectional pairings as the postseason nears

Apr. 28—With the baseball postseason quickly approaching in three weeks, the IHSAA has released sectional pairings for the 2024 postseason.

Fairfield is the lone area school hosting, taking on Sectional 22 in what could possibly be a chance to win a sectional title at home for the Falcons.

Class 4A finds Penn (9-6) as the two-time returning state champs. The Kingsmen won't be able to sleep through their sectional as talent surrounds hosts. Northridge (6-8) took Penn to extra innings at the start of the season before losing 1-0. Concord (8-5) will be the first team the Kingsmen face as both Penn and Concord draw tickets to the semifinals.

In the top half of the bracket, Elkhart (10-5) will play visitor to a young but scrappy Goshen (5-8) group. They'll play the winner of what should be an intriguing matchup between Northridge and Warsaw (10-5).

Benton welcomes in a plethora of well-tooled teams. Currently, five of six teams in the field have a winning record and three have reached over 10 wins this season. Wawasee (6-5) and West Noble (2-10-1) draw the semifinal matchup while the top half of the bracket sorts itself out. There, East Noble (6-4), the defending sectional champs, will challenge NorthWood (10-4) as Lakeland (10-4) prepares for another round with Fairfield (11-5). The Falcons won a tense 1-0 game against the Lakers earlier this season.

Class 2A winds up as Westview's chance to go back-to-back. The Warriors (9-7) reached the semi-state round for the first time last year and could easily do so again. Considering the team is 9-3 against teams located in the Hoosier state, the chances are high despite an eager group of challengers.

Eastside (10-2), the hosts in Sectional 38, have started strong this season and should be expected to get past Churubusco and wait in the final. Westview has a favorable opponent in Prairie Heights (1-9) in game one and will face either Central Noble (5-4) or Whitko (6-6-2) win the semifinals.

Rounding out the area is Bethany Christian (4-7) in Sectional 51. Blackhawk Christian returns at the expected favorite and defender of last year's crown. The Bruins matchup with Fort Wayne Canterbury in the beginning round.

Full sectional brackets can be found below. More details will be finalized as the postseason gets closer. Baseball sectionals begin May 22 and will run through May 27.

PREP BASEBALL — Sectional pairings

Class 4A Penn Sectional 4

Game 1: Elkhart (10-5) vs. Goshen (5-8)

Game 2: Northridge (6-8) vs. Warsaw (10-5)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Penn (9-6) vs. Concord (8-5)

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 3A Fairfield Sectional 22

Game 1: East Noble (6-4) vs. NorthWood (10-4)

Game 2: Lakeland (10-4) vs. Fairfield (11-5)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Wawasee (6-5) vs. West Noble (2-10-1)

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 2A Eastside Sectional 38

Game 1: Prairie Heights (1-9) vs. Westview (9-7)

Game 2: Central Noble (5-4) vs. Whitko (6-6-2)

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 4: Eastside (10-2) vs. Churubusco (1-10-1)

Championship: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Class 1A Fremont Sectional 51

Game 1: Hamilton (0-4) vs. Elkhart Christian (2-4)

Game 2: FW Canterbury (1-5) vs. Bethany Christian (4-7)

Game 3: FW Blackhawk Christian (2-6) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (6-4)

Game 4: Fremont (4-6) vs. Game 1 winner

Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

