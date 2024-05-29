Prep baseball: Huisman begins second reign as Centerville baseball coach

May 28—PELLA — Even a decade later, the uniform still fits Bill Huisman.

It's a comfortable fit, after all, after spending nearly 40 years of his life donning the red, black and white of Centerville baseball. After initially retiring as the head coach of the Big Red baseball program following a 30-win season in 2014, Huisman is back home looking to pick up right where he left off seeking to guide the program back to the heights of its glorious past.

That task, however, may take a little work. Centerville enters the third week of Huisman's 44th season as a head baseball coach including his 39th season coaching the Big Reds with an 0-4 record, including a doubleheader sweep to open South Central Conference play last Wednesday against Chariton in Huisman's first home games as Centerville's coach since earning his last win as the program's coach.

"The boys are learning about me and I'm learning about them," Huisman said. "It's a little bit of a different world than when I last coached here. Phones are such a big thing now. It took a couple of games to really is start to feel like I was home again."

That feeling came back, according to Huisman, in Centerville's second game of the season. After opening the season with a 10-5 loss at Saydel, giving up eight runs in the first three innings, the Big Reds nearly came all the way back at Pella back on May 16 loading the bases twice in the last three innings coming with a hit of tying or taking the lead against the Little Dutch twice before relief pitchers Nathan VandeLune and Samuel Carlson struck out Brady Cisler to end both the fifth and sixth innings preserving a 10-8 win.

"We seem to be doing alright bringing in runs, but it's hard to win when you have to score over 10 runs a game," Huisman said. "Pella was a little different. I don't think we played very good defense over at Saydell. Pella just hit the ball really well."

Centerville's 0-4 record is somewhat deceiving as a few timely hits could have put the Big Reds in a winning position going into the third week of the season. Centerville led 11 runners stranded against Saydel, coming within two hits of erasing an 8-1 deficit in their season opener, and left the bases loaded three times against Pella stranding 12 more baserunners in a two-run loss.

Against Chariton, the Big Reds allowed all nine runs in the opening game to the Chargers in the very first inning of the doubleheader ultimately falling short 9-6 despite another comeback bid that included a four-run rally in the second inning that pulled Centerville back within 9-5. The Big Reds had a chance to potentially walk off with a thrilling comeback win in the nightcap against the Chargers, but never got the chance as Brandon Shinn was thrown out trying to stretch a two-out game-extending single into a double clinching Chariton's 12-10 win in last week's SCC nightcap at Pat Daugherty Field.

"One key hit there or a key play made there could turn the whole thing around," Huisman said. "We've been in it and it's still early in the season. I know we'll get better."

Huisman, currently in his 44th season, is looking to add to his career record of 953-601. His first win of his 44th season as a high school head baseball coach will be his first at Centerville since an 11-1 win over Keokuk on July 21, 2013 which sent the Big Reds to Fairfield for a top-10 Class 3A substate championship showdown.

Huisman coached the Big Reds for 38 seasons, going 869-546 with state championships won in 1988 and 2008. Centerville went 30-8 in the summer of 2013 and were ranked seventh in Class 3A coming off a regular season that saw the Big Reds claim the South Central Conference title without losing a conference game, a feat the program hadn't accomplished since 1990.

Centerville nearly got Huisman back to state with a chance at going after the coach's third state title. Instead, Narendra Martin scored on a pair of throwing errors in the bottom of the ninth allowing fifth-ranked Fairfield to celebrate a thrilling 2-1 substate championship win in what, at the time, Huisman thought would be his final game as a head baseball coach.

"I really wanted one more trip to the State Baseball Tournament and I thought this team was going to make it there," Huisman said at the time. "It just wasn't in the cards for us, but that's baseball."

Four years later, Huisman was back as a high school baseball coach making his way up Highway 5 to put on the blue uniform of the Moravia Mohawks. From 2018-2023, Huisman went 84-51 at Moravia with 44 of those wins coming over the past two seasons leading the Mohawks to a district championship in 2022, again finishing one win short of a state tournament berth, before losing a late lead in last year's extra-inning district championship loss to eventual state qualifier Burlington-Notre Dame.

"I got out probably too soon, but my grandson was a senior at Ankeny Centennial at the time, so I thought that maybe it was time to see the game from the other side of the fence," Huisman said. "I remember at that first game sitting on that side of the fence and feeling like this isn't right. I was fortunate to spend a few years working with the Little League baseball kids back in Appanoose County, coached some seventh-grade baseball, and then got the call from a former player (Steve Arbogast) asking if I wanted to coach his son at Moravia.

"That was a lot of fun. Moravia's a good team with a lot of good baseball players. It was hard to leave those kids, but it's nice to be back."

Huisman will see many of those Moravia kids that he coached on Wednesday night when the Mohawks travel down to Centerville to face the Big Reds at Daugherty Field. Returning to Centerville has allowed Huisman the opportunity to coach his grandsons, Bordan and Cohen, each of whom have played in three of Centerville's first four games this season.

"I loved coaching my own kids and I can say the same thing about my grandsons," Huisman said. "It's nice to be around the game. I'm not trying to let it affect me one way or the other. I try to coach everyone the same way. I'm trying to develop teams that can be successful both this year and for years to come."

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.