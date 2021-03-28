Prep baseball: Hot-hitting Piedmont answers Vestavia Hills rally, wins 13-9

Mar. 28—OXFORD — Piedmont's baseball team was about to break its huddle after running its winning streak eight games Saturday, but Allan Mauldin had something to add.

He walked into the huddle with his IPad and offered two statistics that backed up Bulldogs head coach Matt Deerman's postgame remarks. Everyone who batted got a hit, and Piedmont struck out once en route to 15 hits.

Perhaps here is where to mention that Class 3A's fourth-ranked team beat 7A No. 8 Vestavia Hills 13-8 to conclude Oxford's Spring Experience on Choccolocco Park's signature field.

"I don't know what it is about these kids," Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. "It's like I said yesterday. You can't coach it. It's just competitiveness. It's bred into them."

Piedmont just went 7-0 for spring break, averaging 12 runs over four games in Florence last weekend and three games in Oxford.

The Bulldogs' eight-game winning streak started shortly before spring break, when they won the second game of a doubleheader against Southside on March 13.

A loss to Southside in the first game and a loss to Westbrook Christian on March 11 followed Piedmont's victory over Oxford, 6A's second-ranked team, in the Calhoun County final.

The Bulldogs are beating big teams, and they're beating the cover off of the ball. Saturday's game against Vestavia Hills marked the second game in as many days where Piedmont batted around in the first inning. They scored five runs in the bottom of the first in a 10-3 victory over Moody on Friday then four in the bottom of the first against Vestavia Hills.

"Right now, we're definitely playing our best baseball," said left-fielder Jadon Calhoun, who hit a three-run triple in the first inning Saturday. "When we get going, we get going, and it's hard to slow us down."

Calhoun also hit a leadoff double in the fourth inning and a bloop single to right field in Piedmont's crucial four-run sixth.

That sixth-inning rally was Piedmont's answer, after Vestavia Hills scored three in the fifth and three more two-out runs in the top of the sixth to rally within 9-8.

The Piedmont sixth saw Sean Smith lead off with a double, followed by Calhoun's blooper then Jakari Foster's two-run triple. McClane Mohon and Austin Estes hit back-to-back RBI singles.

Foster's opposite-field double to right field was the big blow as Piedmont answered the Rebel swell.

"Coach Deerman always says to hit it oppo, and I usually hit it to oppo," Foster said. "I just tried to hit it oppo and move the runners."

Foster also had arguably the day's web gem in right field. He charged up and made a diving catch to rob Braden Glenn of a wouldbe lead-off single in the sixth.

"I saw that he hit a line drive, and I didn't think that I was going to reach out for it, but I reached out and caught it," Foster said.

The catch likely kept a run off the board, as Vestavia Hills scored all three of its sixth-inning runs with two outs. They stranded runners at the corners.

That's been Piedmont's story lately, though. The Bulldogs have made big plays and put big numbers on the board, including three four-run at bats Saturday.

The last four-run rally stemmed another state power's momentum.

"They hit the mess out of the ball in that sixth inning," Deerman said. "Thing is, every time they did that, we had an answer, and that's what I'm saying. That's the competitiveness.

"Our guys, if you're going to answer us, we're going to make it tough."

Gadsden City 4, Alexandria 3: Alexandria rallied for two seventh-inning runs, scoring on Seth Johnson's fielder's choice and Aaron Johnson's sacrifice fly after the Valley Cubs loaded the bases on walks, but Sam Wade grounded to first base to end the game.

Alexandria tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning when Ty Brown walked, stole second base, took third on passed ball then came home on Seth Johnson's single.

Gadsden City starter Jase Gray and reliever Jordan Nowell combined to hold Alexandria to one hit.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.