PREP BASEBALL: Hoopeston Area smashes LeRoy

May 9—HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Area baseball team scored early and often as they beat LeRoy 17-3 in five innings on Thursday.

Cole Miller had four RBIs for the Cornjerkers, while Mason Rush had two hits and three RBIs, Nick Cardenas had two hits and two RBIs, Zach Huchel had two RBIs and Ryker Small had one RBI.

Ethan Steiner had three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings to get the win, while Huchel had two strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings for Hoopeston Area, who will play Watseka on Monday.

At Hoopeston

Hoopeston Area 17, LeRoy 3

LeRoy'001'20'— '3 '8' 3

Hoopeston'348'2x'—'17'9'1

WP — Ethan Steiner. Two or more hits — HA: Nick Cardenas, Mason Rush. 2B — HA: Dylan Judy, Cardenas. RBIs — HA: Cole Miller 4, Rush 3, Cardenas 2, Zach Huchel 2, Ryker Small.

Records — Visitor 4-8 overall, 1-2 in the xxx Conference; Home 9-2, 3-0.