PREP BASEBALL: Hoopeston Area shuts out Schlarman

May 2—DANVILLE — The Hoopeston Area baseball team scored all of their runs in the first three innings as the Cornjerkers beat Schlarman Academy 13-0 on Thursday.

Winning pitcher Zach Huchel had two hits and two RBIs for the Cornjerkers and had five strikeouts on the mound. Cole Miller had three RBIs, while Dallas Sheppard and Nick Cardenas each had two hits and a RBI and Ryker Small, Brayden Walder, Wyatt Eisenmann and Keygan Field each had a RBI.

Princeton Rush had the lone hit for the Hilltoppers and had four strikeouts on the mound.

At Danville

Hoopeston Area 13, Schlarman Academy 0

Hoopeston'382'00'— '13 '10' 1

Schlarman'000'00'—'0'1'4

WP — Zach Huchel. LP — Princeton Rush. Two or more hits — HA: Nick Cardenas, Huchel, Dallas Sheppard. HR — HA: Cole Miller. RBIs — HA: Miller 3, Huchel 2, Cardenas, Ryker Small, Brayden Walder, Sheppard, Keygan Field, Wyatt Eisenmann.