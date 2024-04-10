PREP BASEBALL: Hoopeston Area gets past Prairie Central

Apr. 9—FAIRBURY — The Hoopeston Area baseball team were able to get a big lead, but held on to a 8-7 win over Prairie Central on Tuesday.

Cole Miller had two hits with two RBIs for the Cornjerkers, who scored all of its runs in the fifth inning for an 8-2 lead, while Mason Rush had two RBIs, Ryker Small had two hits and Keygan Field and Dylan Judy each had one RBI.

Zach Huchel had five strikeouts in six innings to get the win for Hoopeston Area, who will play Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin on Thursday.