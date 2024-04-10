PREP BASEBALL: Goshen lands first victory with blitz from the box

Apr. 9—GOSHEN — Kicked from the nest, Goshen's young group found their wings early Tuesday afternoon at Phend Field, locking up their first win of the season.

The RedHawks utilized speed and two-out hitting to scratch runs across early, letting junior pitcher Kyan Miller deal from the mound, shining through six innings of work.

"It means a lot," Goshen coach J.J. DuBois said. "I told them the only negative is that we let off the gas after we put up a couple big innings but their confidence, I can tell that they have a little bit of momentum now that we head into a busy week and conference next week. That was huge, it kind of gets the monkey off the back."

Kyan Miller batted in the first two runs on a 1-of-3 day at the plate. Sophomore Bryson Wilson went 2-of-3, scoring twice. Seven of Goshen's nine batters Tuesday all recorded a hit. Jimtown's top three in the order was 0-of-9 at the plate.

Goshen scored eight runs off nine hits and one error while Jimtown was held to two runs off three hits and two errors.

Searching for the elusive first win, Goshen got settled in early.

With the Jimmies going down in order in the top of the first, the RedHawks leadoff man senior Caelan Miller scratched a single through the left side of the infield and the two-hole hitter Wilson reached on an error by Jimtown starting pitcher Cole Dutton. Two outs followed leaving Kyan Miller to do the damage.

Late in the count, Kyan Miller's swing pounded a ball to right-center field scoring both Caelan Miller and Wilson, setting up a 2-0 lead after one.

"That was something that we've worked on since our last game is we gotta be aggressive at the plate," DuBois said. "We were taking too many fastballs and taking too many strikes just looking for that perfect pitch. We kind of preached this time 'go get it.' That's what they did."

Jimtown came close to stranding their leadoff double off the bat of Brodric Kaler in the second, but an infield single with two outs cut the RedHawks lead in half. Fortunately for the home crowd, Goshen was about to widen the gap.

Junior Kaden Witty smacked a double to start the bottom frame and after advancing to third, senior nine-hole hitter Payton Bontrager singled in Witty. That was the beginning of the second-inning home parade around the basepath. Speed helped the RedHawks' cause, oftentimes stealing multiple bags and keeping themselves in scoring position.

A double from Wilson scored another after an overthrow of first base scored one prior to the extra base hit. Soon enough, Goshen was up 6-1 with two outs. Jimtown's Dutton was chased after 1 2/3 innings and Kahne Kelley came up to clean the mess. The seventh run of Dutton's responsibility scored while Kelley was hit by a RBI double by sophomore Colton Rapp, extending the lead to 8-1.

"The two-out hitting hasn't been there those first three games, but sometimes that's the difference between winning and losing the game and they did it today," DuBois said on his team which scored four of eight runs with two outs."

With confidence showing in the RedHawks, Jimtown found themselves going down in order in the third before a bases-loaded balk scored their second and final run of the evening. Trailing 8-2 in the fifth, the Jimmies began to make contact a bit more. Goshen had the answer.

A ball up the first base side was gloved by Goshen sophomore first baseman Karter Marcum. Marcum threw a dart to second to take out the Jimmies' lead runner before shortstop Braxton Cline fired it back to first where Kyan Miller made the full stretch to wrap up the double play and third three-batter inning.

Kyan Miller worked through the sixth, allowing just three hits while walking two and striking out seven. Jace Hershberger entered to wrap up the seventh, doing so after hitting two batters, sealing Goshen's first time in the win column.

"He's the guy we're going to lean on," DuBois said on Kyan's outing. "Anytime he's available to throw he's going to throw. Anytime he's on the mound we know we got a good chance. He's competitive, he's in the strike zone, he knows how to throw a lot of different pitches for strikes."

The RedHawks continue to show their signs of youth this early season, but confidence showed the most Tuesday evening. Defensive mistakes were almost absent of Phend Field, marking a sign of growth for DuBois' squad.

"A lot better, a lot cleaner," DuBois said. "Defense a lot of the time is a confidence thing. For whatever reason things can snowball and it can get in guys heads so it was important for us to play a clean game today especially coming back from spring break. Could've had some rust but we didn't."

Jimtown, who were winners over Elkhart Monday, couldn't solve the puzzle of Kyan Miller's work on the mound. There wasn't much for the Jimmies to take advantage of offensively, sending them out with an even record four games into the season.

Goshen (1-3) will now begin a four-game road stretch starting with Wednesday's contest at Central Noble. Then the RedHawks will travel to LaPorte for a Saturday doubleheader with the Slicers before opening Northern Lakes play at Northridge on Monday.

Jimtown (2-2) returns home Wednesday against South Bend Adams and will also host a Saturday doubleheader against Peru.

NOTABLES

Pitching

Kyan Miller (Goshen) — (W, 1-1) 6 IP, 3H, 2BB, 2R, 7K

Kahne Kelley (Jimtown) — 4 1/3 IP, 2H, 4BB, 1R, 2K

Batting

Ashton Blasko (Jimtown) — 1-3, RBI

Brodric Kaler (Jimtown) — 1-3, 2B

Kyan Miller (Goshen) — 1-3, BB, 2B, 2RBI, R

Bryson Wilson (Goshen) — 2-3, BB, 2B, 2R

Payton Bontrager (Goshen) — 2-2, BB, RBI, R

Reach Matt Lucas at 574-533-2151, ext. 240325, or at matt.lucas@goshennews.com.