Apr. 9—GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm baseball team made the most of its make-up opportunity on Tuesday.

The Buffaloes won their first game of the season in a 8-4 win over Heritage in a make-up game.

Landon Heck had two hits with two RBIs for Geo-RF, while Jase Latoz had two doubles and winning pitcher Ryley Heck had two hits with an RBI.

The Buffaloes will take on Tuscola on Thursday.