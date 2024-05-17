PREP BASEBALL: Fountain Central loses to Riverton Parke

May 16—MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but Riverton Parke would fight back and would clinch a 6-5 win on Thursday.

Kyle Slinker had three hits with a home run and two RBIs, while Owen Acton, Ayden Batchelor and Noah Acton each had one RBI and Cole Garbison added two hits.

The Mustangs drop to 8-15.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Riverton Parke 6, Fountain Central 5

F. Central'211'001'0'— '5 '7' 0

R. Parke'002'301'x'—'6'5'2

WP — Belcher. LP — Owen Acton. Two or more hits — FC: Kyle Slinker 3, Cole Garbison RP: Price. 2B — RP: Goff, Price, White, Roberts HR — FC: Slinker. RP: Price. RBIs — FC: Slinker 2, Owen Acton, Ayden Batchelo, Noah Acton RP: Price 4, Belcher, White.