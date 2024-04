Apr. 9—VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team took the early lead and hung on to a 5-3 win over South Vermillion on Tuesday.

Nolan Acton had two RBIs for the Mustangs, while Ayden Batchelor had two doubles and seven strikeouts on the mound and Kyle Slinker, Asher Davis and Spencer Krout each had one RBI.

The Mustangs will play South Vermillion again on Wednesday.