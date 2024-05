PREP BASEBALL: Danville loses to Charleston

May 16—CHARLESTON — The Danville baseball team had an early lead, but could not keep up with Charleston's scoring as the Vikings lost 18-8 in five innings on Thursday.

Cale Osborn had two RBIs for the Vikings, while Marvin Davis III, Cameron Feuerborn, Kody Meeker and Terrance Forman each had one RBI.

Grady DeVors had two strikeouts in two innings in getting the loss for Danville, who are 4-23 and will enter playoff action on Wednesday against Mahomet-Seymour.

At Charleston

Charleston 18, Danville 8

Danville'201'32'— '8 '6' 4

Charleston'205'83'—'18'18'2

WP — Hudson. LP — Grady DeVors. Two or more hits — C: Archibald 4, Parker 3, Bonstetter, Spour, Bennett, Bell, Matheny. 2B — D: Cameron Feuerborn, Cale Osborn C: Archibald, Bonnstetter. HR — C: Archibald, Spour, Bennett, Bonnstetter. RBIs — D: Osborn 2, Marvin Davis III, Feuerborn, Kody Meeker, Forman C: Archibald 5, Spour 3, Bonnstetter 2, Bennett 2, Hudson 2, Parker, Matheny.