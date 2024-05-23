PREP BASEBALL: Danville falls in regional to Mahomet-Seymour

May 22—MAHOMET — The Danville baseball team finished the season on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss to host Mahomet-Seymour in an IHSA Class 3A regional.

Cameron Feuerborn had two hits and scored a run for the Vikings, who were only down 2-1 at one point, while Marvin Davis III had a hit and a run scored and Kody Meeker had a hit.

Brody Boyd took the loss for Danville, who ends the season with a 4-24 record.

At Mahomet

Mahomet-Seymour 6, Danville 2

Danville'000'100'1'— '2 '4' 4

M-S'110'103'x'—'6'9'2

WP — Young. LP — Brody Boyd. Two or more hits — D: Cameron Feuerborn MS: Finch Starrick. 2B — MS: Finch. RBIs — MS: Butler 2, Bailey, Randolph.