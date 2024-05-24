PREP BASEBALL: Covington no match for LCC

May 23—LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team could not get anything going on Thursday, losing to Lafayette Central Catholic 10-0 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional game.

The Trojans were no-hit by the Knights and pitcher Lucas Gerkey, who had five strikeouts. Covington did get on base with two walks by Nash Martin and a walk each from Logan Marcinko and Cian Moore.

Creaux Rieman had five strikeouts in four innings for Covington, who ends the season at 11-15.

At Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Central Catholic 10, Covington 0

Covington'000'000'— '0 '0' 6

LCC'300'016'—'10'7'0

WP — Lucas Gerkey. LP — Creaux Rieman. Two or more hits — LCC: Jackson Cain. 2B — LCC: Mikey Stapleton. HR — LCC: Cain. RBIs — LCC: Cain 2, Kolton Minnich 2, Brinn Robbins 2, Gerkey, Stapleton