PREP BASEBALL: Covington loses to Terre Haute North

May 16—TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth, but Terre Haute North took the lead in the bottom of the inning and would win 7-2 on Thursday.

Cian Moore had a hit and scored both runs for the Trojans, while Kolten Haymaker also had a hit.

The Trojans drop to 11-14.

At Terre Haute, Ind.

Terre Haute North 7, Covington 2

Covington'000'101'0'— '2 '2' 3

T. H. North'100'222'x'—'7'9'0

WP — Gregg. LP — Creaux Rieman. Two or more hits — THN: Dean 3, Fennell. HR — THN: North. RBIs — THN: Moore 2, Millington, Bean, Black, Gregg.