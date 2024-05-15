PREP BASEBALL: Covington defeats North Vermillion

May 14—CAYUGA, Ind. — Only up 7-6 after six innings, the Covington baseball team made a statement in the seventh on Tuesday.

The Trojans scored eight points as they went on to a 15-8 win over North Vermillion.

Kaden Smith had two hits and four RBIs for Covington, while Kolten Haymaker and Kyven Hill each had two hits and two RBIs, Cian Moore had two doubles and a RBI and Creux Rieman had one RBI.

Gavin Bean had two RBIs for the Falcons, while Quintin Holt had an RBI..

The Trojans are 11-13 and will face Terre Haute North on Thursday.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Covington 15, North Vermillion 8

Covington'014'002'8'— '15 '10' 2

N. Vermillion'011'202'2'—'8'3'9

WP — Carson Schaeffer. LP —Gavin Bean. Two or more hits — C: Cian Moore, Kolten Haymaker, Kyven Hill, Kaden Smith 2B — C: Moore 2, Smith. RBIs — C: Smith 4, Haymaker 2, Hill 2, Moore, Creux Rieman NV: Bea 2, Quintin Holt.