PREP BASEBALL: Concord's Hauger the latest surprise in a season full of them

Jun. 6—DUNLAP — Concord's Joey Hauger is new to this time of the year.

Mimicking the sometimes soft-spoken demeanor the sophomore utilizes, his pitches aren't the loudest either. But sleeping on his late breaking curveball, his control of the strike zone or his role on the Minutemen's roster is a quick way to have your state championship dreams dashed.

"He's very soft spoken," Concord head coach Greg Hughes said at a batting practice with the team on Wednesday, preparing the upstart Minutemen (20-10) for their first semistate game in nearly three decades. "He doesn't get all excited and all like that. He just knows what he needs to do."

A few meetings with the media postgame, and watchful eyes on Hauger when he's on the bump, only tell one side of the story apparently.

"If you watch him in the dugout though, he's one of the loudest ones shouting out to players on the field," Hughes said. "It surprised me the first time I saw it like, 'who is that shouting over there' and it was Joey and I was like 'that's Joey?'"

But like a mime raising his hand over his face to change emotions, Hauger wiped the thrill of victory off quickly Saturday after firing four innings of relief to secure the Minutemen an 11-9 win over a hard-hitting Mishawaka lineup.

He was back in pitching mode, calm, concentrated, and fully in control.

"I try to not really let people know what my emotions are and try to be as calm as I can, that way I don't let things get out of hand if they mount up," Hauger said during Wednesday's practice.

AN ARM TO RELY ON

The nasty sweeping curveball that Hauger likes to catch batters swinging at air with wasn't always the go-to for the lefty. It wasn't even in the repertoire until a few years ago.

"I used to throw a slider but I since changed that to a curve and it's worked a lot better than my slider," Hauger said. "I think about eighth grade year I changed it. It just wasn't working as good as I wanted too so I figured there's another breaking pitch I can pick up and it worked better."

Unlike Concord's senior ace in Braeden Messenger, Hauger doesn't match Messenger's hard-throwing ability. Hauger, more of a softer release to the plate, is more likely to win with finesse. It's two sides of the same coin, but together, batters almost always fail at the immediacy of going from one to the other.

Mishawaka chased Messenger out early Saturday and in came Hauger to relieve, his first time doing so this postseason. It was rocky at first with four unearned runs coming home to score, but his coaches wanted to roll the dice, betting on him to return to form in his second inning.

"He's not used to coming in relief and I didn't know if he was ready either," Hughes said. "It didn't look like he was throwing very hard and then we debated and we said let's just have him start this inning and he just looked like a different pitcher after that."

Hauger's postseason is quite remarkable considering that until the postseason, the sophomore lefty was often playing junior varsity on days when he was barred from pitching. Also a sharp outfielder at the lower level, Hughes during the season needed another pitcher. Assistant coach Perry Haimes threw out some suggestions.

"I ran into a situation where, I don't recall which game exactly, but I told coach Perry 'hey, I need a pitcher' and he gave me two names and I said let me go with Joey because he's a lefty," Hughes said. "We brought him up and he did well."

"It was just like 'you gotta give him a chance because he's all over the strike zone,' he told me, and I knew this, he's not going to overpower people, but he gets people to chase his pitch. He get's on top early," Hughes added.

Hauger's first appearance came April 13 in the second game of a doubleheader with Manchester. The lefty allowed one run on two hits, punching out two batters in a pair of innings.

In his second game just three days later against Elkhart, Hauger threw five innings, allowing one earned run on five hits and one walk, striking out four.

Seven appearances later, and he's given up only one additional earned run. In total, the sophomore has tossed 38 innings, allowed a paltry three earned runs and maintained a 24:6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Even if the sophomore won't shout it from the rooftops, the work speaks for itself.

"If you get hitters down, and then you get them to chase a pitch they don't necessarily like but they have to swing at, he's good at that," Hughes said. "His curveball breaks super hard and super late. It will tie somebody up. We noticed that in the winter in the gym when I was standing behind the pitcher."

Perhaps a moment that adds to the silent confidence the lefty has, when the Minutemen trailed by three with one inning left against Plymouth in continuation of a game postponed earlier in the season, Hughes went to Hauger to finish the game. When Concord tied the game and won in nine innings, the sophomore earned the win after throwing 34 pitches in three innings.

For game two of the doubleheader, Hughes asked the lefty how he felt about starting the second game. Hauger's response "great, coach!"

"My mentality was to just go as deep as I can in that second game and then just hand it off to whoever was coming after me," Hauger said, later picking up the second win of the day.

Concord has continued to slam the door on preseason expectations after a 6-21 record last season. Now set to face Homestead (19-10) Saturday at Loeb Stadium in Lafayette at 2 p.m., the Minutemen can't just win one game and wait for next weekend's matchup. If the Minutemen win game one, they'll return later that night for the championship bout, either against Lake Central or Westfield.

Hughes didn't seem to be too fond of holding either Messenger or Hauger back for a possible championship game, meaning another arm might get an opportunity to shine this postseason. Until that point, he'll rely on the two arms that have got Concord to this point, the second being the latest surprise in a season full of them.

LAFAYETTE JEFFERSON SEMISTATE SCHEDULE — played at Loeb Stadium

11 a.m., Game 1: Lake Central (22-9) vs. Westfield (21-10)

2 p.m., Game 2: Concord (20-10) vs. Homestead (19-10)

8 p.m., Championship: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

