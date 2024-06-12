Prep baseball: Comets complete sweep of Mustangs

ELDON — Cayden Courtney was facing a familiar dilemma on Monday night.

For the second time in four nights, the Cardinal sophomore found himself trying to put away a South Central Conference opponent that was mounting a late comeback. On Friday, the Centerville Big Reds rallied in the bottom of the seventh scoring seven runs on nine hits erasing an 8-2 deficit to earn a wild 9-8 win at Pat Daugherty Field in the first game of a varsity doubleheader.

Cardinal head baseball coach Ryan Renfrew never had a doubt on Monday night. He was going put the ball right back in the hands of Courtney to close out Davis County and complete an SCC sweep against the Mustangs.

"That game against Centerville is always going to sneak back into your head just because it's so fresh, but I'm always going to trust my guys," Renfrew said. "We had our guy out there in Cayden Courtney. He throws it so well and he always competes."

Courtney rewarded the confidence of his head coach even as the Mustangs were mounting a bid to rally in the seventh inning in the second game of Monday's SCC doubleheader, loading the bases with one out bringing the tying run up to the plate. After allowing five Big Reds to reach with two outs, allowing Centerville to score the final four runs of Friday's opening game, Courtney responded to Davis County's comeback bid on Monday by striking out the final three batters of the game closing out a 9-5 win that completed Cardinal's SCC sweep following a 7-2 win in game one over the Mustangs.

"If I had it to do over again on Friday, I'm going to go right back to that young man again," Renfrew said of Courtney. "He's the epitome of a competitor. We're so proud to have him."

Cardinal had to hold off a comeback after completing one in the opening game of Monday's doubleheader. Nolan Cremer pitched a masterpiece over the course of the first five innings for Davis County, shutting out the Comets while giving up just one hit as he Mustangs carried a 2-0 lead into the sixth.

While the Comets were not getting hits, they did extend several at-bats drawing four walks bringing Cremer's pinch count over 100 forcing Mustang head coach Todd White to make a change two batters into the bottom of the sixth. Cardinal turned the game around thanks to a pair of walks and two errors that opened the inning and forced the pitching change, tying the game at 2-2 on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Quinn Snyder off relief pitcher Brett Prevo.

The Mustangs nearly escaped the sixth inning with the score tied after Prevo struck out Jacob Figueroa for the second out. Craig Miller, however, drew Prevo's second walk of the inning to bring in Zach Luedtke with the go-ahead run for Cardinal before a two-run double by Brody Phillips, a third Mustang error and a passed ball allowed the Comets to complete a seven-run rally.

"You just never know how the boys are going to react to adversity," Renfrew said. "I never saw a change in our dugout even when the pitching change was being made. They knew what the plan was. They knew we had to outlast them. They knew if we could get past Cremer, we had a really phenomenal chance of coming back."

After overcoming a stellar starting pitching performance in game one, the Comets got one from Kazin Miller in game two against Davis County. In his first start since picking up a win against previously-unbeaten Clarke last Wednesday, Miller carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning on Monday against Davis County countering five walks with four strikeouts to protect a 5-0 Cardinal lead.

"I went in with the mindset of making the other team put the ball in play and give my guys a chance to make plays," Miller said. "I've got seven great dudes that I trust, so I just tried to pump it into the strike zone with fastball after fastball. I just tried to do my job and have faith in my guys."

Davis County tried to match Cardinal in late-inning comebacks, opening the bottom of the fifth with consecutive hits to end the no-hit and shutout bids of Miller. Courtney came on to get the first two batters out before RBI hits by Adien Fowler and Evan Bennett cut Cardinal's lead to 5-3.

Courtney responded to the rally by striking out Josh Settles with the bases loaded, protecting Cardinal's two-run lead. The Comets then responded by scoring four runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, taking advantage of two late errors and a clutch two-out RBI single by Drake Durflinger to build a 9-3 lead.

"We had two goals at the beginning of the season. One was we were going to figure out a way to compete on every pitch. The second was how to get better from the beginning of the season to the end of the season," Renfrew said. "That competing on every pitch finally came through. The boys have been in every game so far this season. The hits are finally starting to come and we're able to make those plays to bring in runs that we were not quite able to make earlier in the season."

Cardinal (6-8, 5-7 SCC) heads to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Friday. Davis County (3-11, 3-8 SCC) hosts Centerville on Tuesday and Knoxville on Friday in a pair of SCC home contests.