Prep baseball: Bulldogs reach 12 straight wins

OTTUMWA — For the past two weeks, it's been pretty fun to be a part of the Ottumwa High School baseball team.

The Bulldogs have scored plenty of runs, making plenty of plays and have had plenty of players contributing to the success of a winning streak that reached 12 straight games on Wednesday night following a doubleheader sweep at home against Mason City. Stellar pitching starts from Mason Gravett and Dawson Weller and productive rallies led to an 8-0 win in game one and a 5-1 win in game two over the Riverhawks.

Ottumwa head coach John Jaeger, however, knows just how quickly things can change. Des Moines Roosevelt gave the Bulldogs a quick reminder of that on Thursday ending Ottumwa's 12-game winning streak with a 2-1 win in game one of a key Iowa Alliance Conference south division doubleheader before handing the Bulldogs consecutive losses for just the second time this season with a 17-7 win in a six-inning nightcap, taking over first place in the conference from Ottumwa with the sweep.

"Baseball's a weird sport. You're not just going to blow everybody out. We're going to play some close games and we're going to have to learn to play from behind, especially down the stretch," Jaeger said. "They're not going to be easy wins like we've had during this streak, especially as we get deeper into the season and start seeing some tougher teams whether it be Waukee, Southeast Polk or the Davenport schools (West and Central). It'd be nice to win decisively, but we have to compete in a close game."

Even in their first loss in two weeks, Ottumwa got another quality start from Tucker Long on the mound. After pitching a 12-strikeout no-hitter in his last outing at South Winnesheik last Saturday, Long retired the first seven Roosevelt batters faced in Thursday's opening game before a one-out single in the third inning by Jacari Patton ended the hopes of Long at pitching two straight no-hitters.

Long responded to his first hit allowed in 12 days by retiring eight of the next 10 Roosevelt batters. While keeping the Roughriders off the scoreboard, Long put Ottumwa on it by driving in Chase Thompson with an RBI groundout in the fifth inning, giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

"You can only do so much on the mound. Having guys playing behind you and making the tough plays behind you to keep guys off the bases is a big part to keeping teams off the scoreboard," Long said. "So much of my success is due to my teammates. You never want to let up."

Long was able to help Ottumwa play from in front in Wednesday's opening game against Mason City, drawing one of three walks in the first inning off Mason City starting pitcher Gabe Ries before moving up to second base on a wild pitch and scoring on Javen Rominger's RBI single. Rominger and Weller would each come home later in the inning, giving Mason Gravett an early three-run lead to work with.

"Pitching and playing from in front is always huge," Long said. "We have guys showing up an hour early before games getting those extra cuts in the batting cage and putting in those extra reps to contribute to the team as much as possible."

Long would finish Wednesday's opening game with three hits, driving in Nolan Heller with an RBI single in the third inning to give Ottumwa a seven-run lead before crossing home plate in the sixth on an RBI groundout by Rominger. Gravett, meanwhile, allowed just five hits to the Riverhawks over seven innings on without walking a batter in a feat that was even more impressive considering most of the opening game was played in the rain.

"The ball was getting slippery, but I knew I had a good defense behind that made the plays I needed and fair strike zone to work with," Gravett said. "I just tried to do everything I could do. It wasn't easy to get a grip on the ball with the rain falling like that. Our coaches helped me get my grip right. It just really helped me get through it."

Ottumwa responded in game two against Mason City after a pair of hits by Max Lang and Owen Rickers helped bring home Justyn Rivera in the very first inning, giving Mason City a 1-0 lead. Facing their first deficit since their last loss, a 9-7 setback at Des Moines East on June 6, the Bulldogs quickly responded stringing together four hits in the second inning to ultimately push across the tying run on a Matt Mitchell RBI single to help overcome two base runners being thrown out by Mason City catcher Dakota Hjelle during the first two innings of the nightcap.

"It was a good reality check for us," Jaeger said. "We've had a lot of games where we've jumped ahead and taken control early. This was a test for us to come back from behind early. The guys had good composure. I never felt like we were ever out of it."

Weller kept Mason City from getting more than the one run in the first inning of game two, striking out 10 batters over six innings while allowing just five hits. The Bulldog freshman made adjustments on the mound to gradually take control of the game, striking out the final batter in both the second and third innings with the go-ahead run in scoring position before Cameron Manary aided his batterymate as the Ottumwa catcher fired a ball past Weller to catch Breyden Baker straying too far off second base for a key out in the fourth inning.

"That ball went right past my ear. I wasn't really sure where Cam was throwing that one," Weller said. "I knew I had to keep believing in myself and that my pitches were going to work. I tried to throw more off-speed pitches. They were really hitting my fastballs, so once I started throwing in more off-speed, they couldn't hit it."

Heller scored the go-ahead run in the second game with Mason City on a wild pitch with two outs in the fourth inning before a sacrifice fly by Rominger and an RBI hit by Weller helped Ottumwa carry a four-run lead into the seventh. The Riverhawks (10-13) were able to load the bases with two outs against Mitchell, bringing up the potential tying run, before Rickers grounded out to Long to end the final threat to Ottumwa's 12th straight win.

"Matt really stepped up for us. He's been dealing with a sore shoulder, but he came on there and gave us a solid seventh inning," Jaeger said. "Every game is different. We had some blunders that could have allowed us to open things up, but you're going to make mistakes. You just have to learn from those mistakes as you go forward."

Ottumwa (19-7, 8-4 Iowa Alliance) returns home on Monday to host Des Moines East in a conference doubleheader starting at 5 p.m.