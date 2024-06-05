Prep baseball: Bulldogs head off Big Reds

CENTERVILLE — It all came down to one pitch on Tuesday night.

Andrew Evans knew it was perfect the minute he let it go.

"I was struggling to find my release point through most of that final inning," Evans said. "I started to feel the ball coming out right where I wanted it. When that left pitch left my hand, I knew it was going to be right there on the outside corner. That's exactly where it was.

"It's all a build up to that moment. When the umpire says strike three, it's like you feel this huge sense of relief."

Evans delivered the perfect pitch at the perfect moment for the Ottumwa High School baseball team, striking out Logan Caraccio with two on and two out in the bottom of the seventh. The Bulldogs held on to clinch a 5-4 win over Centerville at Pat Daugherty Field, holding off to the very last bit of a five-run lead as the Big Reds finished one hit short of earning its first victory of the season.

"It definitely did a number on my blood pressure. My heart rate went up a little bit right there at the end," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "We definitely made it closer than it really was."

Ottumwa has already had a fair share of dramatic conclusions early in the season. Tuesday's game ended up being the fifth game with the Bulldogs either trying to erase or hold on to a one-run lead in the final inning with the Bulldogs having won three of those five games.

"We've talked about closing out games. We've had a lot of games that have been really close whether it was close all along or we had a lead and it got close at the end," Jaeger said. "We've got to figure out and try to continue to learn how to close those games out. We need to keep the ball in front of us to help out our pitchers and do what we can to save those runs and give ourselves the maximum opportunity to put those games away."

In the other dugout, the close to the game left Bill Huisman feeling hopeful about the immediate future of his team. Centerville fell to 0-10, but put together one of their most complete efforts coming within a single hit of taking the lead three different times as Jaeger White kept Ottumwa scoreless through the first three innings of Tuesday's contest.

"The kids are getting better. They showed it tonight," Huisman said on Tuesday. "We just have to get some momentum going. It was so tough getting through those first nine games because we found ourselves behind by so much. It's tough to comeback when you're down nine or 10 runs. There are still a few hiccups here and there, but I saw a lot of good things from our kids. Overall, this was a really good game for us."

After hosting Fort Dodge on Wednesday in an Iowa Alliance doubleheader, Ottumwa (5-4) will be back in action on Thursday for a south division doubleheader at Des Moines East. Centerville continues searching for its first win this week with South Central Conference home games against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Wednesday and a conference doubleheader on Friday against Cardinal.