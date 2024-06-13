Prep baseball: Bulldogs continue to trend up against North

OTTUMWA — This past weekend, it was Busch Stadium.

This upcoming weekend, it will be the Field of Dreams.

It between visits to legendary diamonds, the Ottumwa baseball team got back to the business on Monday in the only two homes games of the week. Just 48 hours removed from shutting out Oskaloosa earning a 9-0 win on the home field of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Bulldogs put away a pair of Iowa Alliance Conference south division wins at Legion Memorial Field over Des Moines North.

As was the case in Saturday's win at Busch Stadium, Ottumwa took what the opposing pitchers gave them taking 12 walks over the 11 innings of the doubleheader sweep. Eight Bulldog batters were also hit by Polar Bear pitchers, helping spark Ottumwa to an 11-1 win in five innings in game one and a 16-6 win in six innings in game two culminating with Jace Mitchell's RBI single that brought in Quinn Larsen to clinch Ottumwa's eighth win in the past 10 games.

"For the most part, we had good approaches at the plate. No matter who the pitcher is, you always have to have good approaches," Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger said. "There are always things to work. There are a few little things here and there that we need to work on, but overall, our game was pretty good."

It could have been easy for the Bulldogs to have something of a let down on Monday after the experience of playing in a Major League ballpark over the weekend. Ottumwa took full advantage of the opportunity, raising their game right away putting seven runs on the board in the very first inning drawing four walks while scoring five runs without recording an out to open the game against Oskaloosa.

On Monday, the Bulldogs came out swinging in yet another productive opening inning. Ottumwa scored eight runs on seven hits in the very first inning of the doubleheader including a pair of hits by Javen Rominger, who nearly hit for the cycle against North following up a game-opening single with a two-run triple before coming home on Tucker Long's RBI three-base hit scoring Ottumwa's eighth run of the rally.

"It feels good to be back and it felt great to be back in time to play at Busch Stadium," said Rominger. "I started off the season not doing great. Getting back in and hitting the ball out to the fence like I did on that triple felt really good. I've been hitting the ball well. I'm pitching well. It just feels good to be playing baseball again."

Jace Mitchell added an RBI double of his own during the eight-run opening inning for Ottumwa, one of three hits for the Bulldog sophomore during Monday's doubleheader. Mitchell went the distance on the mound in game one, allowing just one unearned run to the Polar Bears on three hits while countering three walks with nine strikeouts.

"I just had to go out there and throw strikes," Mitchell said. "You just have to throw strikes and let the fielders do their jobs if the ball happens to get hit."

Tucker Long led Ottumwa in game one with a four-hit effort at the plate, driving in four runs in the contest. Long took full advantage of his first chance to play in a Major League stadium on Saturday, earning the win on the mound by pitching three shutout innings against Oskaloosa as the future Iowa Hawkeye allowed just two hits and four walks while striking out four batters.

"Being able to be with this team on that field means a lot," Long said. "My hope is that, one day, I'll get to be pitching on that field as a career."

Long's fourth hit came after Rominger was finally retired by the Polar Bears. Needing a home run to hit for the cycle, the Ottumwa senior sent a ball in the air that might have been deep enough in smaller ballparks to allow Rominger to complete the cycle in his fourth at-bat in as many innings.

"I was actually talking to Matt (Mitchell) right before that last at-bat. He told me to try to go yard, so that my approach," Rominger said. "I thought I was under it a little bit. If I could have squared one up a little more, I might have been able to get one out."

Like Rominger, Daltin Doud is no stranger to securing multiple hits in an inning having gone 2-2 on Saturday in the first inning at Busch Stadium. On Monday, back at John Hart Stadium, Doud replicated the feat opening the second game against Des Moines North with a single before scoring on an error and a pair of wild pitches to once again give Ottumwa an early lead.

For the fourth straight game, Ottumwa would bat around in the first inning putting up at least six runs in their opening at-bat during that stretch. For the third time in those four games, Doud would bat twice having reached on a pair of errors in Thursday's 16-2 win in the second game at Des Moines East before scoring the first of Ottumwa's seven runs on Saturday against Oskaloosa.

On Monday, Doud would contribute to Ottumwa's run production in each of his two at-bats in the first inning against North. The senior lead-off hitting catcher singled in Tyler Schaus, who drew the fourth walk of the inning off Polar Bear starting pitcher Dupree Whitney as Ottumwa jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the nightcap.

"Confidence is a big part of that. You're always a little nervous when you step into the box for your first at-bat of any game," Doud said. "When you get in there for a second time in the same inning and that same pitcher sees you coming back up, you feel like you've cracked them a little bit. It makes it a little easier when you can get back up there after you've already had success at the plate."

North (2-15, 0-8 Iowa Alliance) got as close as 7-4 in the third inning, taking advantage of five walks issued by Landon Boney in his first varsity pitching start as well as lead-off hits in the third inning by Whitney and Gabe Polich that led to a pair of runs aided by three Ottumwa fielding errors.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs were able to continue stretching out the lead scoring twice without a hit in the third before bringing in five more runs with just one hit, a two-run single by Boney, during the rally. Griffen Johnson reached base and scored three runs for Ottumwa in the nightcap as the Bulldogs put two very different starting line-ups together to complete the sweep.

"It was good to get everyone in and get some of the younger kids some experience," Jaeger said. "With an 18-man roster, we're going to need everyone to step up to be successful throughout the season."

After traveling to Marshalltown for a doubleheader on Wednesday, Ottumwa will head north for a fun weekend that will include a visit to the Field of Dreams in Dyersville on Friday. On Saturday, the Bulldogs will be on the field at South Winnesheik's home triangular facing both the Warriors and Decorah in back-to-back games starting at 10 a.m.