Prep baseball: Bigger than baseball

ALBIA — What's a $10 baseball truly worth?

For Albia head baseball coach Brad DeMoss, it was an easy choice. For the Carlisle Wildcats, it was a gesture.

"If I can show another team that, we may be in battle together, but for them to step up and battle us considering the week they've had, it can be a pretty special gesture," DeMoss said. "Some things are bigger than baseball. You never know what those kids are going through right now. To give them a baseball is not that big of a deal."

Carlisle, in fact, took three baseballs from Wednesday's game at Albia after earning a 5-2 win over the Blue Demons. DeMoss handed on game ball to Carlisle junior pitcher Hayden Mohwinkle, who pitched a complete game for the Wildcats in their first game since a single-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 15-year-old classmate on Sunday night just over two miles away from the school's home baseball and softball diamonds.

The other two game balls are going to the families of the three students who were involved in the accident, including two students still recovering from their injuries sustained when the vehicle entered a northbound ditch, overturned and vaulted over a driveway. The accident report from the Iowa State Patrol stated that the car continued to overturn and two of the three occupants were ejected from the vehicle. None of the three occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Carlisle had cancelled baseball and softball games scheduled for Monday against Boone. The Wildcat baseball team also canceled their scheduled trip to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont on Tuesday before deciding on Wednesday to return to the field for the trip to Albia.

"We definitely played with heavy hearts. I think everyone in our community has heavy hearts," Carlisle head baseball coach Blake Heitmeier said. "I'm proud of how they fought through this thing. They got back on the bus and were ready to go compete. They're a resilient bunch. I wasn't worried about their performance. I just wanted to get them back on the diamond, get them away from everything that's been going on and try to have some fun."

Mohwinkle not only set the tone on the mound, retiring Albia in order in the bottom of the first, but got Carlisle going at the plate leading off the second inning with a single. Kamden Jorgensen followed with a base hit to left sending Kaden Campbell, Mohwinkle's courtesy runner, all the way to third setting up the first of two runs for the Wildcats in the inning as a fielder's choice grounder hit by Logan Hart brought gave Carlisle the early lead.

"We felt like we had something to prove and something to play for," Mohwinkle said. "I think that brought all of us together. It helped us play more as a team. I was ready to go right from the jump. I'm one of the more experienced players, so I tried to go out there and be a leader.

"It was a chance to show everyone that we're playing for something bigger than a baseball game."

Trevor Shepard's bases-loaded walk doubled Carlisle's 1-0 lead before the second inning was over. The Wildcats backed up Mohwinkle in the field, turning an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the second before taking care of three ground balls hit by the Blue Demons in the bottom of the fourth.

Carlisle was able to put two key runs up on the board in the top of the fifth as wild pitches allowed Tate Heidemann and Mohwinkle to score with two outs, giving the Wildcats a 4-0 lead. Albia (8-7) took advantage of an inning-extending error to get those two runs back on a two-out single to center by Wyatt Beckwith, cutting Carlisle's lead to 4-2, before Mohwinkle responded by striking out Drake Irwin with the tying runs on base to end the fifth.

"They came out hitting the ball. They seemed to use the tragedy to motivate them," DeMoss said of Carlisle. "You could tell they were playing some inspired baseball. It's good to see that for their families and their communities. It's something positive to help get everyone start to recover."

The Albia community certainly can understand what the Carlisle community is going through. Six years ago, Albia's softball team found a way to pull off a postseason-opening win over Davis County less than 24 hours after the tragic death of sophomore classmate Pete Sarver, a loss that the Lady Dees were continuing to absorb even as they made their way to the Class 3A state tournament with two more regional tournament wins over the next six days.

"It's tough. It's tough to get kids motivated. You don't want to be selfish and tell kids to get back in the saddle," DeMoss said. "They're high school kids. They don't know how to handle the tragedy. As coaches, you want to help move them through it as best as you can. Trying to help them move forward is the best thing for these kids to help them deal with those emotions and realize that the world does still turn after the fact."

Carlisle (6-13) returned home to compete for the first time since this weekend's tragic accident. It was a night of mixed results as the Wildcat baseball team fell to Ballard, 10-2, while the eighth-ranked (4A) Carlisle softball team earned a 2-0 win over the Bombers.

"Hopefully, our community can look at our teams as something of a bright spot with everything that's been going on," Heitmeier said. "At the end, we always huddle up and try to give each other some love. Considering the circumstances, it's meant a little bit more. There are definitely a lot more hugs that are being shared now. It makes you realize just how special being able to play a game of baseball with your teammates truly is."