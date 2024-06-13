Prep baseball: Big Reds set 'new standard' against Mustangs

BLOOMFIELD — Elijah Hampton wasn't the only one to say it.

He was, however, the most vocal on Tuesday night at the Mustang Sports Complex.

"This is the new standard we have to play at," Hampton said in the Centerville baseball team's postgame huddle.

After opening the season with 10 straight losses and coming off a pair of losses at home to Albia, the Big Reds put together perhaps the team's best all-around effort of the season during Tuesday night's South Central Conference make-up contest at Davis County. Conner Lancaster pitched like an ace, tossing a complete-game five-hit shutout against the Mustangs while a two-out RBI single by Euan Lechtenberg in the fifth ignited an eight-run kick for the Big Reds over the final three innings, turning a classic dual of local rivals into a runaway win as Centerville secured an 8-0 road victory, the team's most decisive victory of the season so far.

"This is a pretty high standard to meet. If we can play like this every night, the nightmares we've had to go through in some of our earlier games this season is going to disappear pretty quick," Centerville head baseball coach Bill Huisman said. "It's great to see these guys play this game. We needed it. It shows that we can do it. Conner gave us a great pitching effort, which always helps. Our defense was locked in. It was just a really, solid baseball game for us."

Tuesday's game was unique for the Big Reds this season as both Lancaster and Adien Fowler matched four consecutive scoreless innings marking the first time Centerville carried a shutout into the fifth inning or later this season. Both teams made plays behind their respective pitcher to erase base runners with Jager White snagging a line drive off the bat of Houstin Schooley before throwing out Evan Bennett at first to end the bottom of the second for Centerville before Fowler countered by snagging a liner hit by Logan Caraccio before doubling off Brodan Huisman, thwarting the Big Reds for the fourth straight inning after putting at least one runner on base.

"It seemed like we had a chance to score in every inning of the game," Bill Huisman said. "We had guys in scoring position in of the first three innings. If you keep giving yourself a chance to score, someone is eventually going to come through."

That someone on Tuesday proved to be Lechtenberg, who would have had to wait until the sixth inning for his third at-bat of the game had it not been for a dropped fly ball in right by the Mustangs that ultimately helped Centerville load the bases with two outs. Lechtenberg took full advantage of the opportunity, delivering a two-run single on a liner to center that would ultimately bring in the first three runs of the game with Hampton coming home on a fielding error, giving Centerville a sudden 3-0 lead.

"I just went up there and I knew I had to hit into a gap somewhere," Lechtenberg said. "I was looking for areas to hit it and looking for the right pitch to hit. I got one to hit and found a good spot to hit it to finally break the ice."

Once the ice was broken, the Big Reds really began to warm up at the plate. Two more errors by the Mustang defense allowed Centerville to bring home Caraccio, who walked to lead off the sixth, opening a 4-0 lead heading into the seventh.

Abram Decena then delivered the final blow for the Big Reds at the plate. The soon-to-be Centerville freshman cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run triple in the seventh giving Lancaster an eight-run lead to protect in the bottom of the seventh.

"Once we got that first big hit, we just started to roll," Decena said. "For me, I try to approach each play with confidence. I try to take a deep breath each time I step up to the plate. I was a little nervous during the first couple games, but I've been a lot more comfortable over the last few games. That confidence is coming easier than it did at the start of the season."

Davis County didn't go away easily. Bennett lifted a fly ball to left that just stayed fair and just missed being caught by a diving Lechtenberg for a one-out double before Lancaster walked Schooley to put two runners on with one out.

Huisman immediately came out of the dugout. Rather than ask for the ball from his senior, Huisman instead had a different message for Lancaster.

"He told me he was going to ride with me to the end," Lancaster said. "When you hear you're coach say that, if just gives you that added boost to go out there and finish the game."

Lancaster responded by striking out Deacon West and Quinn McCoy, the fourth and fifth strikeouts of the game for the Mustangs in their fourth consecutive conference loss. Lancaster becomes the first pitcher to toss a complete game shutout since Brody Tuttle pitched a four-hit shutout in a 6-0 win last season over Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont one year and four days earlier.

"I was able to get ahead in the count. I think that's big," Lancaster said. "When I get behind in counts, I start to struggle. Getting ahead of hitters really helps me. I just had to throw strikes and fire in fastballs on the outside corner. I was getting that part of the plate all night, so I just lived out there."

Centerville (3-13, 3-6 SCC) steps out of conference on Thursday to host Oskaloosa at Pat Daugherty Field. Davis County (3-12, 3-7 SCC) hosts Knoxville on Friday seeking to snap a four-game losing streak while facing a Panther team right in the thick of the SCC championship race.

"When you have a game with seven errors and three hits, that's not a good combination," Davis County head baseball coach Todd White said. "We just keep trying to grind and, hopefully, the ball will start bouncing in our favor. There's always the possibility where we'll get our turn to shine and start playing some better baseball.

"That's what the plan is, anyway."