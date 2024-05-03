PREP BASEBALL: BHRA takes down Covington

May 2—COVINGTON, Ind. — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin baseball team took a trip across the border to play Covington on Tuesday.

Cruz Dubois had thee hits and a RBI, Jordan Johnson and Micah Stanford each had two hits and a RBI, Chaz Dubois, Caden Keleminic, Anderson Thomas and Karson Stevenson each had an RBI.

Levin Marcinko had two hits with a solo home run for the Trojans, while Kyven Hill had one RBI.

At Covington, Ind.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 8, Covington 2

BHRA'004'002'2'— '8 '8' 2

Covington'000'011'0'—'2'5'4

WP — Micah Stanford. LP — Smith. Two or more hits — BHRA: Cruz Dubois 3, Jordan Johnson, Stanford C: Levin Marcinko. 2B — BHRA: Cruz Dubois, Johnson, Karson Stevenson. HR — C: Marcinko. RBIs — BHRA: Johnson, Cruz Dubois, Chaz Dubois, Stanford, Caden Keleminic, Anderson Thomas. Stevenson C: Marcinko, Kyven Hill.