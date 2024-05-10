PREP BASEBALL: BHRA rallies to give Seeger first loss

May 9—BISMARCK — It was a late-season battle of two of the hottest baseball teams in the area on Thursday when Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin hosted Seeger.

The Patriots took a 3-1 lead after the second inning, but the Blue Devils showed why they have not lost a game in weeks in scoring a run in the fourth and four more in the fifth to get a 6-3 win.

Micah Stanford had two RBIs for BHRA, while Jordan Johnson and Enrique Rangel each had an RBI and Caden Keleminic had five strikeouts in three innings of relief to get the win.

Peyton Reynolds had two RBIs, while Christian Holland had a RBI for the Patriots, who are now 15-1 and will face Tri-County on Saturday.

The Blue Devils are 23-6 and will next play on May 16th in a regional semifinal against either Watseka or Hoopeston Area.

At Bismarck

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Seeger 3

Seeger'120'000'0'— '3 '5' 1

BHRA'010'140'x'—'6'5'0

WP — Caden Keleminic LP — Noah Stephen. 2B — S: Cameron Laws BHRA: Karson Stevenson, Micah Stanford. 3B — S: Christian Holland. RBIs — S: Peyton Reynolds 2, Holland BHRA: Stanford 2, Jordan Johnson, Enrique Rangel.