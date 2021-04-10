Prep Baseball: Bearcats Complete Comeback Victory Over Tigers

Apr. 10—W.F. West plated three runs in the fifth inning and five in the sixth to pull off a 13-8 come-from-behind victory over rival Centralia Friday at Wheeler Field.

Drew Reynolds and Tanner Vaughn each registered two hits and drove in two runs, while Andrew Stafford drove in a pair of runs to help the Bearcats (4-0) win their fourth straight and remain unbeaten on the season.

W.F. West scored five runs in the top of the first to jump out to a commanding early lead, then Centralia chipped away with one run in the second, two runs in the third and three in the fourth, highlighted by Tigers' senior Paris Chavez' scorching two-run double to the center field gap that scored Noah Aliff and Cameron Erickson. Chavez then scored from third on an error at the plate for the go-ahead run to give the Tigers a 6-5 lead after four innings of play.But the Bearcats came blasting back, scoring eight total runs in the fifth and sixth innings to retake the lead for good and come away with the victory. Each team collected 10 hits, while W.F. West had three errors and Centralia had five.

Chaves finished with a game-high three RBIs for the Tigers, Benito Valencia walked twice and Zack Rone struck out three batters in four innings on the mound. For the Bearcats, Logan Moore had two Ks in two innings and Gavin Fugate fanned two batters in three innings.

W.F. West hosts Black Hills at 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Centralia's loss snaps a two-game win streak. The Tigers (4-2) travel to Tumwater for a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday.

Warriors Hunt Bobcats

Kyle Wilson pitched a complete game five-hitter with just one earned run and Rochester cruised to an 8-1 victory over Aberdeen at home on Friday in 2A Evergreen Conference play.

Wilson was coming off a complete-game one-hitter against Tumwater last Friday and was nearly as effective against the Bobcats, striking out three and walking three to help give the Warriors the win.

"Tonight, we were able to score a few runs for him," Rochester coach Brad Quarnstrom said.

Braden Hartley led the Warriors offensively, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Tate Quarnstrom was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Wilson scored a pair of runs and drew two walks while going 1-for-1. Cody Morton, Garren Smith, Ashton Rodriguez and M. Ubias all scored runs as well. Quarnstrom gave a shout out to Martin, who did a commendable job at catcher and threw out a runner attempting to steal third.

"We made good plays defensively; that was good," Quarnstrom said. "(Aberdeen) didn't hit a ton of ground balls."

Rochester improves to 3-3 and travels to Shelton for a 4 p.m. game on Monday

Vikings Conquer Titans

Tryn Thompson went 4-for-4, scored three runs and drove in two more to lead Mossyrock to an 11-4 victory over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in non-league action at home on Friday.

The Vikings, in their first year after dropping down to Class 1B, were coming off a 13-2 loss to league rival Naselle on Monday. They had no trouble rebounding against the Class 2B Titans on Friday.

Jacob Comer struck out three batters in three innings on the mound for the Vikings while Aiden Weist pitched in relief for three innings, striking out two and allowing one run to earn the win. At the plate Zackary Munoz drew three walks and drove in one run, while Keegan Kolb also drew three walks. Easton Kolb was 2-for-3 hitting with an RBI, Comer was 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and an RBI and Weist was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Mossyrock.

"The kids played great defense and the pitchers threw the ball really well," Mossyrock coach Keith Coleman said. "Keegan kolb moved to the outfield this week and had a diving catch and threw the ball to second for a double play to end the game."

For the Titans, Kaden Ritzman had one hit and two RBIs, while Hunter Barnum collected one hit and Joseph Krafcyk drew two walks. On the mound, Jackson Lusk fanned three batters in three innings and Blake Howard also notched three Ks.

Mossyrock (3-1) hosts Oakville in a doubleheader Monday starting at 3:30 p.m. PWV (4-2) travels to Grayland for a doubleheader with Ocosta starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.